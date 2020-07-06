Racine Unified expects increase in state aid this fall, but questions linger over COVID-19's impact

Dan Bush, director of school financial services for DPI, said the estimates are based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data and are subject to change. Final funding amounts will be certified in mid-October.

“On balance, it’s unlikely that this estimate reflects the impact of COVID-19 much,” Bush said. “I would anticipate some differences when we get to the fall and we get the final year-end numbers.”

Bush said the overall $4.9 billion fund will not change without a state budget amendment. Also some of the state funding allocations could change based on adjustments made to staffing levels.

“It’ll affect how the pot is divided up,” Bush said. “How that will look depends a lot on the local circumstances of how a district responded to COVID-19, what their changes to staffing and costs were — up or down — and how they responded compared to how the 420 other districts responded.”

The 3.5% increase in school aid funds was approved in the 2019-20 biennial budget. Any amendments to those funds would require the Legislature to convene for a budget amendment — which also requires Gov. Tony Evers’ approval.