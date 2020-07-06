Racine Unified expects increase in state aid this fall, but questions linger over COVID-19's impact

RACINE COUNTY — Racine Unified is one of 302 school districts in the state expected to see an increase in state aid in the coming school year. But that could change if the state makes adjustments due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the 114 districts to see decreases in state aid are Kansasville Grade School, North Cape Elementary, Union Grove Elementary and Yorkville Elementary.
Racine Unified is expected to receive more than $156.9 million in general state aid in the coming year, an increase of more than $1.5 million or about 1%.
The Raymond Elementary School District is also expecting an increase of nearly 100 percent, going from just over a half million received last year to an expected $1.004 million for the 2020-2021 school year.
The change in general aid funds are based on property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, as well as the total amount of funds available from the state.
Five districts in the state are set to have no change in their funding.
The Department of Public Instruction on Wednesday announced that state general school aid — which represents the largest form of state support for public schools — are expected to increase statewide by $163.5 million, or 3.5%, from the previous year. The fund is expected to total $4.9 billion in the 2020-21 school year.
Dan Bush, director of school financial services for DPI, said the estimates are based on the most recent 2019-20 budget data and are subject to change. Final funding amounts will be certified in mid-October.
“On balance, it’s unlikely that this estimate reflects the impact of COVID-19 much,” Bush said. “I would anticipate some differences when we get to the fall and we get the final year-end numbers.”
Bush said the overall $4.9 billion fund will not change without a state budget amendment. Also some of the state funding allocations could change based on adjustments made to staffing levels.
“It’ll affect how the pot is divided up,” Bush said. “How that will look depends a lot on the local circumstances of how a district responded to COVID-19, what their changes to staffing and costs were — up or down — and how they responded compared to how the 420 other districts responded.”
The 3.5% increase in school aid funds was approved in the 2019-20 biennial budget. Any amendments to those funds would require the Legislature to convene for a budget amendment — which also requires Gov. Tony Evers’ approval.
State leaders have hinted at the likelihood of convening later this year to take up budget amendment legislation, but lawmakers say they’re waiting for updated financial estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau to get a firm grasp on how much impact COVID-19 has had on state revenue estimates.
LFB reported earlier this year that state sales tax collections were running about $380 million behind last year.
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.