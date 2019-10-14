RACINE — Enrollment at Racine Unified School District has now been in decline for a decade.
As of the third Friday in September, when schools across the state conduct official student counts, there were 17,862 students attending Racine Unified schools. That’s 543 fewer than at the same time last year, making for a 2.9% decrease.
The numbers include 441 fewer elementary school students, 79 fewer middle school students and 22 fewer high school students. The number of pre-K students remained steady at 269.
The third-Friday numbers originally reported to The Journal Times by Racine Unified for the 2018-19 school year were incorrect. The actual third Friday count was 18,405, which is 150 students fewer than initially reported.
During a Monday School Board meeting, Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff said the decline could likely be attributed to the declining birthrate as well as parents choosing to leave the district for private schools or through open enrollment into other nearby public school districts. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state’s birthrate has generally been in decline since 1985 and is below the national average.
Financial impact
Districts report their third Friday counts to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which uses the numbers to determine that district’s revenue limit. Racine Unified receives about $10,000 per student, so as enrollment declines so does the district’s revenue. However, funding will not decline as rapidly as enrollment since the state uses a 3-year rolling enrollment average to determine the district’s revenue limit. The state also provides funds to help soften the impact of enrollment decline, but those funds drop off once enrollment stabilizes.
“At some point the declining enrollment catches up to the district,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien.
As evidence of this, Gallien pointed to an $11 million structural deficit in this year’s budget that the district’s finance team labored for months to close.
10 years of decline
Enrollment at Racine Unified has dropped each year since the 2009-10, when 21,276 students attended district schools, according to DPI. That’s 3,400 fewer students, making for about $30 million less in per-pupil funding.
During an Oct. 7 meeting with The Journal Times Editorial Board, Unified Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said that the administration does not expect to ever get back to its previous high point.
“For the community, the options are very different now than they were then,” she said.
However, she said the district hopes to recapture about 30% of its lost market share of students in the next 20 years.
“I think we think we’re near our bottom on enrollment,” Gordon said. “We would expect to see a period of stabilization or kind of flat and then a little bit of a slow creep up.”
Enrollment in public K-12 schools across the state has decreased annually for the past five years, but at a much slower rate than Racine Unified at less than one-half percent each year.
Kenosha Unified enrollment has also been in decline since the 2014-15 school year, but also at a slower rate than Racine. Kenosha did see a significant drop this year, of 453 students, its biggest annual enrollment decrease in nearly a decade.
What is the surprise? Giving private and private/religious schools the taxpayer money that was intender for public education with have that inpact.
Wouldn't it be great if the RJT reporter actually asked some questions? Here, I'll help. Seeing we lost that many students, how many teachers do we still have on the payroll compared to before enrollment decline? How many support staff do we still have on the payroll. How many less classrooms do we need now compared to 10 years ago? When will be able to see the savings because of less students?
But things remain the same....keep voting the dysfunctional board, and have nobody held accountable for the complete failure of RUSD. Welcome to Cesspool, WI.
