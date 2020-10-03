Racine Unified enrollment declines by more than 1,100, causing an additional $850K budget impact

RACINE — Enrollment at Racine Unified declined this school year by more than 1,100 students, a number more than double what the district had predicted.
Last year’s enrollment at all Racine Unified Schools was 17,692, while this year’s is 16,574, according to the annual third Friday in September count that determines enrollment at K-12 schools across the state.
That’s 1,118 fewer students than attended district schools last year. In its interim budget, the district predicted a decrease of 470 students.
“Like many other districts, COVID-19 has impacted our enrollment,” said Stacy Tapp, the district’s chief of communication and community engagement. “For example, in our youngest grades, we’ve seen a number of families decide not to enroll their child at this time since 4K and 5K are not required by the state.”
Enrollment numbers had to be submitted to the state by the end of the day Friday. While Racine Unified started the school year with students learning virtually, private schools in the city and public districts west of Interstate 94 either opened in-person or with a hybrid model: some virtual learning and some in-person learning.
Racine Unified, which has struggled for the past several years to deal with structural deficits caused by declining enrollment, will see an additional $850,000 impact on its budget this school year due to the enrollment drop.
The district had already accounted for a loss of about $4.9 million due to its predicted enrollment decline, so that $850,000 would be on top of that.
The financial impact of the enrollment dip will resonate beyond this year, as the state gives districts three years to make budget reductions due to enrollment declines. The state funding formula for per-student revenue is based on a three-year rolling average enrollment.
“In the coming weeks, the District will work to find additional reductions to address this deficit,” Tapp said.
The state funding formula requires districts to reduce expenses by about $10,500 for every student it loses to declining enrollment. The district had already addressed a $6.4 million deficit in this year’s budget through $5.8 million in reductions in staffing costs and $700,000 in reductions to departmental budgets, in addition to other cost-saving measures.
“Unless the Legislature makes a change in response to COVID-related impacts on school enrollment, many districts will likely face this challenge,” Tapp said.
The School Board passed the district’s interim budget in August and held a public hearing on that budget on Monday. The final version of the budget, which will include the $850,000 decrease due to the enrollment decline, is set to be presented to the School Board for approval late this month.
