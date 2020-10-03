Racine Unified enrollment declines by more than 1,100, causing an additional $850K budget impact

RACINE — Enrollment at Racine Unified declined this school year by more than 1,100 students, a number more than double what the district had predicted.

Last year’s enrollment at all Racine Unified Schools was 17,692, while this year’s is 16,574, according to the annual third Friday in September count that determines enrollment at K-12 schools across the state.

That’s 1,118 fewer students than attended district schools last year. In its interim budget, the district predicted a decrease of 470 students.

“Like many other districts, COVID-19 has impacted our enrollment,” said Stacy Tapp, the district’s chief of communication and community engagement. “For example, in our youngest grades, we’ve seen a number of families decide not to enroll their child at this time since 4K and 5K are not required by the state.”

Enrollment numbers had to be submitted to the state by the end of the day Friday. While Racine Unified started the school year with students learning virtually, private schools in the city and public districts west of Interstate 94 either opened in-person or with a hybrid model: some virtual learning and some in-person learning.