RACINE — Racine Unified’s enrollment continues to decline, part of an eight-year downward trend, a recent official tally indicates.
According to this year’s annual third Friday in September student count, the district’s enrollment decreased by 1.6 percent from last school year, at 18,555 students this year compared to 18,853 in 2017-18.
During Monday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Eric Gallien shared the third-Friday counts for each grade group. This fall Unified elementary schools have a total enrollment of 9,066, middle schools a total of 3,849 and high schools an enrollment of 5,490. The district’s Parent-Child Oriented Classrooms, a program for 3-year-olds, have an enrollment of 150.
In the 2017-18 school year, Unified had an elementary enrollment of 9,321, a middle school enrollment of 3,655 and a high school enrollment of 5,710. The PCOC enrollment was the same as this year, at 150.
Incorrect elementary school numbers were presented to the board Monday, but Unified officials supplied the correct figures to The Journal Times on Tuesday.
Racine Unified enrollment has been in a downward trend since the 2009-10 school year, when enrollment was 21,276, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Choice program
As of October 2018, there were 3,324 students enrolled in private and parochial schools through the Racine Parental Choice Program, a publicly funded voucher program. Of those students, 459 were enrolled in a Wisconsin public school in 2017-18. However, DPI doesn’t specify which schools the students previously attended.
The Racine choice program saw a significant increase this year from last year’s enrollment of 2,882 students.
The income requirement for Racine students to attend a private school through the RPCP voucher program is 300 percent of the poverty rate, or $73,800 for a family of four.
Contributing factors
There are various possible factors contributing to the district’s declining enrollment, said Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement.
Tapp admitted that other school choices, such as voucher and private schools, could play a part in declining enrollment, but added that open enrollment out of the district has leveled off within the past few years.
According to Racine Unified, 1,365 students are open-enrolling out to neighboring districts this year compared to 1,298 last year, a relatively small increase of 67 students. The number of students enrolling out declined last year, from 1,320 the previous year.
Tapp pointed to a declining birth rate as another possible factor in decreased enrollment.
“We had a very large outgoing senior class last year and a smaller incoming kindergarten class,” Tapp said via email.
Some of Unified’s 4-year-old kindergarten feeder programs had lower enrollment this year than in previous years.
Statewide decline
Statewide, enrollment in Wisconsin public schools has declined slightly since 2014-15, but at a slower rate than Racine Unified at less than 1 percent per year, according to the DPI.
Statewide, enrollment in Wisconsin public schools in 2005-06 was 874,098, compared to 860,138 in the 2017-18 school year.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the live birth rate in Racine County has steadily declined since 2007, the earliest data available on its website.
In 2007, the live birth rate per 1,000 residents was 13.4, while in 2015, it was 12.3.
The overall birth rate in Wisconsin has declined from 14.8 per 1,000 residents in 1989 to 11.5 per 1,000 residents in 2016, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
A pointless and expensive new logo and identity program will fix this problem.
