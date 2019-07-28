RACINE — Racine Unified has finally balanced its tentative 2019-20 budget, through tough staffing decisions and with help from the state.
Going into the 2019-20 budget year, the district was looking at an $11 million deficit, but recently announced that the funding gap had been resolved.
The district cut the equivalent of 85 full-time employees ahead of the coming school year, saving about $4.4 million.
“There are times that as a district faces fiscal challenges, it’s an opportunity to become more efficient, look at how we do things, provide our services and change them for the better,” said Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff. “It was done strategically and in a way that we feel comfortable that we can sustain our work.”
The equivalent of 22 full-time positions was eliminated from the district’s central office, making up almost 30% of the cost savings achieved through staffing changes. Unified strove to keep cuts as far away from the classroom as possible, Duff said.
During previous School Board meetings, members of the Racine Educators United teachers union demanded the district “chop from the top,” meaning that it should cut administrators before cutting teachers and others who work directly with students.
“We’re glad they looked at the structure and found efficiencies,” said REU President Angelina Cruz. “Because the number of administrators at ASC (Administrative Service Campus) was a bit alarming. It was very large. Unnecessarily large.”
Decisions about employee cuts beyond the central office, at the school level, were made after taking decreased enrollment into consideration. Enrollment at Unified has been declining for the past eight years, similar to many school districts across the country, partially due to a declining birthrate nationwide.
“The state’s funding is linked to how many students we have, so as students decline we need to become more efficient,” Duff said.
State budget impact
Through a partial veto on the state budget, Gov. Tony Evers helped the district with an additional approximately $1.2 million in the coming year in the form of per-pupil aid, which does not count toward the district’s revenue limit.
The legislature’s version of the budget, prior to the veto, would have provided Unified with a much smaller amount of additional per pupil aid, about $400,000.
Thanks to work by the district team, as well as the two-year state budget passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Evers on July 1, Duff said the district’s budget is looking better not just for 2019-20, but the year after that as well.
Prior to the approval of the new state budget and the district’s work to cut the 2019-20 budget, Duff had predicted a $16 million shortfall for Unified in the following year. Now he estimates that the 2020-21 deficit will be a more manageable $2 to $3 million.
“It’s not going to require the types of difficult decisions we faced this year, but we’ll still have work to do to be more efficient and fund our priorities and actions we need to do to move the district forward,” Duff said.
This year, for the first time in about 10 years, the state will increase its special education reimbursement rate to districts from around 24% to 26% in 2019-20 and to 30% the year after that.
Taxes
Although Duff estimates that the tax rate for property owners in the district will decrease slightly in the coming year from last year’s $10 per $1,000 in assessed valuation, he won’t know the number for sure until this fall.
At this point, the assessed valuation of property within the district has not been released by the state, but Duff is estimating that it will increase by 4%. This means that even though the district’s tax rate is expected to decrease, the money owed by individual property owners could increase.
Even though the district has an idea of where its finances will be for 2019-20, the budget is far from finalized and there are many unknowns. The Unified School Board typically doesn’t approve its final budget and tax levy until late October.
Per the district’s interim budget, passed in June, the estimated 2019-20 property tax levy is $87 million, a decrease from last year’s $91.3 million.
The numbers could change based on enrollment at Unified as well as participation in the voucher school program.
The district won’t know how much funding it will receive from the state — since the amount is based on the number of students attending district schools — until after its student enrollment count on the third Friday of September.
Duff is estimating that the voucher tax levy will increase by $4.4 million in the coming year, bringing it to almost $23 million. Funding for voucher payments is collected as part of the Racine Unified tax levy, but is distributed to private schools to pay tuition for voucher students living within the district.
The district’s interim budget included no change to its community service fund from last year, which is levied outside the revenue limit, but Duff said this is a part of the budget that’s yet to be finalized. The district increased its community service fund levy dramatically last year to around $5 million from the previous year’s $1.1 million.
Another unknown is whether or not teaching staff will receive a cost of living wage adjustment. REU and the district will enter into negotiations regarding an adjustment sometime prior to finalization of the budget.
“I think it’s reasonable for us to ask for and expect a full 2.44% cost of living increase,” Cruz said.
Positive changes
In addition to making some difficult cuts in this year’s budget, Duff added that it also funded some positive changes, including new curricula for social studies, math and literacy, replacing student technology in classrooms and funding for the district’s new transportation provider.
“There are a number of positive things that are included in that budget that we don’t want to have missed,” Duff said. “We as a district have to continue to strive to improve and meet the needs of our students and the budget does that while also meeting the fiscal challenges.”
