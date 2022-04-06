Racine Unified election: District 1 appointee unseated by assistant prosecutor

STURTEVANT — Tonya C. Evans' time on the Racine Unified School Board was short. She was appointed in December to represent RUSD District 1 and was unseated by Theresa Villar in Tuesday's election.
Villar is a Racine County assistant district attorney.
In a statement after the election was called in her favor, Villar said: "The results are in and I am ecstatic and honored to be elected the next RUSD School Board Member for District 1! Thank you to everyone who gave so much time and energy to this effort! And thank you to Tonya Evans who ran a strong and positive campaign ... and who served RUSD well as a board member. Tonya, I hope you stay involved in RUSD. We need you!"
Both candidates are Sturtevant residents.
Jane Brewer Barbian was also elected in an unopposed election to represent District 9 of the Racine Unified School District.
Three incumbent School Board members were re-elected. Dulce Cervantes and Matthew D. Hanser ran unopposed.
