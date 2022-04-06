Racine Unified election: District 1 appointee unseated by assistant prosecutor

In a statement after the election was called in her favor, Villar said: "The results are in and I am ecstatic and honored to be elected the next RUSD School Board Member for District 1! Thank you to everyone who gave so much time and energy to this effort! And thank you to Tonya Evans who ran a strong and positive campaign ... and who served RUSD well as a board member. Tonya, I hope you stay involved in RUSD. We need you!"