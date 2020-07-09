Racine Unified class of 2020 celebrated this weekend in drive-up commencement ceremonies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Members of the class of 2020 ended their high school careers like no other students in modern memory: Finishing their schoolwork from home, amid a pandemic. This week, Racine Unified is celebrating the seniors of 2020 in a way never done before either, with drive-up commencement ceremonies.

“It’s not normal graduating, but it still feels amazing getting through high school,” said Park High School graduate Jordan Mogren on Thursday. “I just can’t wait to see what’s next for me out there.”

Graduation for Case, Horlick and Park High School students took place Thursday and continues today and Saturday, with each day dedicated to students from a different school academy program. The ceremony for Walden III students was Thursday and the celebration for REAL School graduates was set for Thursday and is to continue today.

Seniors at all of the schools had to schedule a time slot during their graduation day to drive up in their school parking lot to be recognized by school staff and administrators, as well as district administrators. Each student is given roughly six minutes to drive up, walk across the stage and receive their diploma and have a professional photo taken.

Mogren said he thought the district did a good job with the set-up for the socially distanced graduation.