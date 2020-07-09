You are the owner of this article.
Racine Unified class of 2020 celebrated this weekend in drive-up commencement ceremonies
Class of 2020

RACINE COUNTY — Members of the class of 2020 ended their high school careers like no other students in modern memory: Finishing their schoolwork from home, amid a pandemic. This week, Racine Unified is celebrating the seniors of 2020 in a way never done before either, with drive-up commencement ceremonies.

“It’s not normal graduating, but it still feels amazing getting through high school,” said Park High School graduate Jordan Mogren on Thursday. “I just can’t wait to see what’s next for me out there.”

Graduation for Case, Horlick and Park High School students took place Thursday and continues today and Saturday, with each day dedicated to students from a different school academy program. The ceremony for Walden III students was Thursday and the celebration for REAL School graduates was set for Thursday and is to continue today.

Seniors at all of the schools had to schedule a time slot during their graduation day to drive up in their school parking lot to be recognized by school staff and administrators, as well as district administrators. Each student is given roughly six minutes to drive up, walk across the stage and receive their diploma and have a professional photo taken.

Mogren said he thought the district did a good job with the set-up for the socially distanced graduation.

“I honestly think they did really good through all this coronavirus,” Mogren said. “I’m not really mad about it at all.”

But not all students felt that way.

“It sucks, honestly,” Case High School graduate Angel Perez said Thursday.

He added that they couldn’t take photos and was upset that the in-person Post-Prom event that had been pushed to August has now been canceled to be replaced with a virtual event.

Malik Grady, a Horlick graduate, said he liked the graduation ceremony, but added there was a lot going on and said he had to head to work after walking across the stage.

“Never thought they would do this, but I’m here,” he said of the drive-up ceremony.

Graduates were allowed to bring along any family or friends who could fit in their vehicle.

“It was fast, real fast and I’m hot,” Perez said of the graduation ceremony.

There are roughly 430 students set to graduate from Case High School, 375 from Horlick, 310 from Park, 70 from Walden III and 37 from The REAL School.

+66 In Photos: Racine schools offer drive-up graduations

More online

To see photos from the drive-up graduation ceremonies for the Racine Unified high schools, go to journaltimes.com. Photo Galleries will be updated periodically through Saturday.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

