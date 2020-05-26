Racine Unified changes graduation plan to drive-through only; Waterford, Union Grove plan events this weekend

RACINE — Racine Unified has changed its graduation plans in response to state and local health guidelines and is now set to honor graduates with drive-through ceremonies July 9-11.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the district had initially planned to hold virtual ceremonies on the original graduation dates, June 5-7, and then to host in-person events in early August. Those have been canceled to be replaced with the drive-through events.
In a letter sent to Unified graduates and their families on Friday, district Superintendent Eric Gallien apologized for the change in plans and added that an “in-person ceremony will not be possible.”
The district’s five high schools are in the process of developing plans for the drive-through events during which students and families can have their photos taken, receive their diplomas and be celebrated by school staff.
Separate graduation videos for each school are planned be shared following the event, and are to include things like valedictorian speeches.
School principals will share details about times, the number of people allowed to attend and protocols for attendees. Gallien said the district is working with the local health departments as it finalizes the details.
“With the COVID-19 situation continuing to evolve, it became extremely difficult to plan both a virtual and in-person ceremony with health and safety guidelines continuously changing, Gallien said in the letter. This new plan allows us to focus our resources on one event to make it the best we possibly can given the circumstances.”
Gallien advised that graduates and families should watch for details and updated information as plans are likely to change between now and the ceremony dates.
Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said the district will work on a case-by-case basis with any graduate who does not have access to a vehicle for the drive-through event.
Union Grove High School
Union Grove High School is planning a senior motorcade through Union Grove this Sunday.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, will head east on Highway 11 and then turn north on Highway 45, passing the high school. The parade is set to be led by the Union Grove and Kansasville fire departments.
“The kids will be in their caps and gowns and decorate their vehicles if they wish,” said Superintendent Al Mollerskov.
The school is asking for someone else to drive so that the graduates can wave out the window, through a sunroof or from the back of a pickup truck.
He hopes that the public will be out to recognize the graduates in a safe way and while practicing social distancing. Mollerskov said he originally planned for the parade to end with students driving through the school parking lot and picking up their diplomas from the School Board, but families and students did not like that plan.
Currently, Union Grove plans for an outdoor ceremony on its football field at 6 p.m. Aug. 6, with a rain date of 6 p.m. Aug. 7. Mollerskov said that plan is contingent on approval from the Central Racine County Health Department.
If the Health Department nixes an outdoor gathering with graduates and family members in attendance, the district plans for an indoor ceremony with only graduates and the School Board present, to be livestreamed for families. If that is not approved the entire ceremony will be virtual. All speeches have already been recorded in the case that the ceremony would need to be virtual.
Burlington Area High School
At 7 p.m. June 5, BASD will host a virtual commencement ceremony that will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube. This is the originally scheduled time and date for the school's graduation ceremony.
Prior to the virtual ceremony on June 5, students will be given an appointment to drive up to an outdoor stage. The student’s name will be announced, the student will be handed a diploma and a professional photo will be taken. Family members can take photos from their vehicles.
All BASD seniors have been invited to create a short video of themselves moving their tassels and tossing their caps, which will be compiled for the end of the virtual graduation video.
Students have been asked to set aside July 16 for a potential in-person celebration.
Waterford Union High School
Waterford’s graduation plans were still tentative as of late Tuesday afternoon as the sort of gathering it has planned is not endorsed by the Central Racine County Health Department.
Waterford High’s current plan is for the event to take place inside the school at 2 p.m. Sunday, but Principal Dan Foster said plans could still change. The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who do not feel safe or who cannot attend.
According to Superintendent Lucas Francois, those who attend must agree to wear a face mask, have their temperature taken and sanitize their hands using stations provided by the district before entering the school. The district will be providing masks that provide 99.3% filtration.
The district is contracting with a company to take temperatures. Those with elevated temperatures will not be allowed inside.
Only two parents or guardians per student will be permitted to attend, and seats on bleachers and on the floor will be six feet away from each other. Local law enforcement is set to be on hand to ensure the crowd disperses following the event, with no gathering outside of the school.
Francois said the school is set to notify parents of final plans as soon as it reaches a concrete decision on the event.
Foster said the ceremony was planned following Health Department guidance for the reopening of businesses.
"We think that's reasonable," Foster said.
The district decided on an indoor, in-person event instead of a virtual or drive-through graduation because that’s what its parents and graduates wanted, Francois said. He added that this is a once-in-a-lifetime event, and if it was postponed graduates who were moving out of town or leaving for the military would not be able to attend.
“The only way to be truly safe would be to stay at home and have a 100% virtual event and the feedback that we received just didn’t support that delivery model,” Francois said.
