Racine Unified changes graduation plan to drive-through only; Waterford, Union Grove plan events this weekend

RACINE — Racine Unified has changed its graduation plans in response to state and local health guidelines and is now set to honor graduates with drive-through ceremonies July 9-11.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the district had initially planned to hold virtual ceremonies on the original graduation dates, June 5-7, and then to host in-person events in early August. Those have been canceled to be replaced with the drive-through events.

In a letter sent to Unified graduates and their families on Friday, district Superintendent Eric Gallien apologized for the change in plans and added that an “in-person ceremony will not be possible.”

The district’s five high schools are in the process of developing plans for the drive-through events during which students and families can have their photos taken, receive their diplomas and be celebrated by school staff.

Separate graduation videos for each school are planned be shared following the event, and are to include things like valedictorian speeches.

School principals will share details about times, the number of people allowed to attend and protocols for attendees. Gallien said the district is working with the local health departments as it finalizes the details.