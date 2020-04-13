Racine Unified bus drivers furloughed

Perez said First Student paid her for the first two weeks of canceled classes on April 3, even though she was told she would not be paid until April 10. And her check was short four hours. She said she heard from other drivers who thought they would be paid April 3 and were not.

Racine Unified School District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that the district informed First Student that it intends to pay First Student for its services for the full month of March, even though the last day of class was March 13. Unified pays First Student on a monthly basis. The district also plans to pay the transportation contractor a base amount to cover operational costs while bus services are suspended.

Unemployment worries

Now Perez is worried that her future unemployment claims will be held up because she was paid during the time she wasn’t working. She was told she needed to speak with claims specialist with the Department of Workforce Development to explain the payment, and is unsure how long that will take with the high volume of requests the department is dealing with due to the pandemic. She knows that other drivers have the same fear, and she said she’s concerned for them as well.