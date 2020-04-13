Racine Unified bus drivers furloughed

RACINE — Racine Unified School District teachers and other staff have continued to work since buildings closed March 16, but the district’s bus drivers have all been furloughed until classes resume.
The district has contracted with First Student for transportation services since the start of this school year. Prior to that, for more than 20 years, Unified’s bus contractor was Durham School Services. First Student is a North American transportation provider based in Cincinnati.
As of January, the company employed about 160 drivers for Racine Unified.
After Gov. Tony Evers announced March 13 that schools would have to close their buildings the following week due to the coronavirus pandemic, First Student employees said they have received inconsistent messages from the company.
Lisa Miller, who worked as a Racine Unified driver for Durham for 20 years before switching over to First Student in the fall, said she was initially told not to file for unemployment as drivers would be paid for the first two weeks of canceled classes. She went three weeks without a check from First Student, receiving the first one since the shutdown on Friday.
Miller said she was later told to file for unemployment, and finally had a claim approved last week.
Malina Perez, who drove for Durham for 14 years before the switch to First Student, said she received the same conflicting messages as Miller.
“It’s just been a nightmare, it’s just been a mess,” Perez said.
First Student drivers were told differing dates for when their furlough officially began.
Conflicting messages
A March 31 email to drivers from First Student’s Area General Manager Andrew Peterson and Location Manager Alissa Nguyen obtained by The Journal Times read, in part:
“We understand this closure has left many of you wondering what this means for you, your family and speciﬁcally your employment at First Student. We apologize for the lack of transparency and any lapse in communication as we were trying to understand the ramiﬁcations this had on all of us. Creating additional uncertainty for you at this time was not our intent, and we apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused you during this time.”
The email told drivers that they should be eligible to receive unemployment, beginning March 30, and that they were officially furloughed as of March 31. However, a previous communication from Nguyen said that drivers would be eligible as of the last day they worked, which for most of them was March 13.
“I can’t speak to the order of communications, but I can certainly say that this has been an unpredictable, fast changing period of time … with no end in sight,” said First Student Spokesman Chris Kemper. “Like everyone else, we’re trying to adjust to the changes as best and quickly as we can for the good of our employees, the district and the students and families we support.”
Perez said First Student paid her for the first two weeks of canceled classes on April 3, even though she was told she would not be paid until April 10. And her check was short four hours. She said she heard from other drivers who thought they would be paid April 3 and were not.
Racine Unified School District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that the district informed First Student that it intends to pay First Student for its services for the full month of March, even though the last day of class was March 13. Unified pays First Student on a monthly basis. The district also plans to pay the transportation contractor a base amount to cover operational costs while bus services are suspended.
Unemployment worries
Now Perez is worried that her future unemployment claims will be held up because she was paid during the time she wasn’t working. She was told she needed to speak with claims specialist with the Department of Workforce Development to explain the payment, and is unsure how long that will take with the high volume of requests the department is dealing with due to the pandemic. She knows that other drivers have the same fear, and she said she’s concerned for them as well.
“Really it’s been extremely heartbreaking for me … we’re like a family, and I’ve worked there for a long time and I’ve known them for a long time and it’s hard,” Perez said. “It’s hard for me to know that they’re struggling financially, that they can’t get through. I want to help and I can’t. I want to fix it and I can’t.”
Esmeralda Hinojosa, who worked 12 year for Durham before joining First Student in the fall said she received several conflicting messages from First Student regarding whether she would be paid for the first two weeks off and if she should file for unemployment.
Then, she said the company reported the wrong date for the beginning of her furlough to DWD and she had to continually contact First Student to get it corrected. She believes that the dates are still incorrect for some of her colleagues, which could also hold up their claims.
“While we have filed the appropriate paperwork, I see several media mentions of the Wisconsin state unemployment system being overwhelmed, which is certainly happening in many states right now,” Kemper said. “I presume this would be a reason for any unemployment claim being held up.”
Action in a public Facebook group called First Student School Buses, which includes drivers for the company from across North America, has ramped up dramatically since schools began shutting down.
Drivers are using the group to find out if their peers who drive for other districts are still being paid.
According to numerous posts, some drivers were still getting a few hours of work per day by delivering free meals to students. Some drivers were told to file for unemployment, while others were told they would continue to be paid their typical base pay, which seemed to be based on whether or not each individual school district was continuing to pay First Student.
“We continue to work with the district and look forward to agreeing on terms to ensure that our service fully resumes when classroom instruction returns, whether it be this school year or in the fall,” Kemper said.
If that’s the case Miller, Perez and Hinojosa are all questioning whether or not they want to return to drive for First Student in the fall.
