Racine Unified budget commenters lament decrease in teachers, referendum allocations

She told the board that if they needed to cut the budget, to start with the $23 million allocation for an Aquatic Center, set to be constructed adjacent to Case High School.

Funding for the center comes from the district’s community service levy which can only be used for projects that benefit the community as a whole, and cannot be used to fund things like teacher salaries.

Referendum

Daniel Bauer, also in an emailed comment, asked the district to reconsider what he called an “enormous risk” of allocating tax money approved through the referendum while the recount appeal hasn’t yet been decided.

The referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect more than $1 billion beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the course of the next 30 years, mostly to fund new building construction and renovations to existing school buildings.

“Now as the validity of this vote winds through the court system, I find it irresponsible for the school board to proceed with the expectation that the court of appeals will rule in your favor,” Bauer wrote. “If monies from this referendum are allocated and spent in the 2020-21 budget and courts invalidate that referendum, what is the plan to repay the taxpayers?”