Racine Unified budget commenters lament decrease in teachers, referendum allocations

RACINE — In reaction to Racine Unified School District’s $354 million interim budget, one public commenter expressed concern about decreased funding for teacher positions. Another made clear his dismay that the district has made allocations for tax funds approved to be collected through an April 7 referendum, before an appeal of the referendum recount results has fully made its way through the courts.
During the district’s required annual public budget hearing on Monday, Anne Sulton, a Park High School graduate, said via email that the district should increase funding for teachers instead of decreasing it. She said that studies have shown that smaller student-teacher ratios lead to better academic outcomes.
To deal with a structural deficit caused by declining enrollment the district reduced staffing expenses in the interim budget by $5.8 million, including a 40-person reduction in teaching staff.
The district is required by the state to reduce expenses by around $10,500 for each student it loses each year. The district is projecting a decline of at least 470 students this school year, for an approximate loss of around $4.9 million.
Sulton, who is Black and said she grew up poor in Racine, said she received an excellent education, and went on to earn a PhD.
“Who other than me is in a better position to remind you that a sure ticket out of poverty is a good primary and secondary education?” she asked.
She told the board that if they needed to cut the budget, to start with the $23 million allocation for an Aquatic Center, set to be constructed adjacent to Case High School.
Funding for the center comes from the district’s community service levy which can only be used for projects that benefit the community as a whole, and cannot be used to fund things like teacher salaries.
Referendum
Daniel Bauer, also in an emailed comment, asked the district to reconsider what he called an “enormous risk” of allocating tax money approved through the referendum while the recount appeal hasn’t yet been decided.
The referendum asked voters to allow the district to collect more than $1 billion beyond its state-imposed revenue limit over the course of the next 30 years, mostly to fund new building construction and renovations to existing school buildings.
“Now as the validity of this vote winds through the court system, I find it irresponsible for the school board to proceed with the expectation that the court of appeals will rule in your favor,” Bauer wrote. “If monies from this referendum are allocated and spent in the 2020-21 budget and courts invalidate that referendum, what is the plan to repay the taxpayers?”
The referendum was narrowly approved by voters on April 7 and approval was upheld in a recount as well as in an appeal of that recount in Racine County Circuit Court. The results of that court decision are currently being contested in the appellate court.
“The referendum is considered passed,” Racine Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff previously said.
Some of those referendum funds have already been allocated, for example to pay for Chromebooks and tablets to supply to each Unified student to facilitate the district’s remote learning during the first quarter of this school year.
Duff said the district is set to move forward with collecting the referendum-approved taxes through its upcoming levy. That levy will be set in late October at the same time the district’s final budget is scheduled to be approved by the School Board.
“Those funds will be set aside until the court cases are resolved,” Duff said.
