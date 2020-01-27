Racine Unified board set to vote on referendum tonight

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board is set to vote tonight on whether to put a $598 million, 30-year referendum to voters.
Tonight’s meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in building one of Racine Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
If the resolution to go to referendum is approved tonight, the question would be put to voters on the April 7 presidential primary ballot.
In the referendum question, the district would ask voters to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit for the next 30 years, to fund a chunk of a planned $710 million facilities overhaul.
That facilities work is based on recommendations laid out in the district’s long-range facilities master plan.
The plan includes the closure of several school buildings over the next five or six years, as well as construction of new school buildings and renovation of others. The plan is comprehensive, outlining improvements at each of the district’s schools that are not set to close.
The question to be voted on tonight is different from the draft question presented to the School Board two weeks ago. The new question asks for $18 million per year from the 2020-2021 school year through the 2024-2025 school year; $22.5 million per year from the 2025-2026 school year through the 2028-2029 school year and $42.5 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through the 2049-2050 school year.
The draft question had asked for $39.75 million per year from the 2029-2030 school year through the 2033-2034 school year and $42.5 million per year from the 2034-2035 school year through the 2049-2050 school year.
If approved, this referendum would give the district authority to collect far more than $598 million over the next 30 years, but along with the referendum the School Board is promising that it will keep the tax rate steady.
This means, according to Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff, that the district would levy for amounts much lower than it is authorized to do for at least some of the next 30 years.
During its last meeting, members of the Racine Unified School Board agreed to take some sort of official vote, prior to April 7, promising to keep the tax rate steady.