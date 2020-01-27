Racine Unified board set to vote on referendum tonight

RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board is set to vote tonight on whether to put a $598 million, 30-year referendum to voters.

Tonight’s meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. in building one of Racine Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

If the resolution to go to referendum is approved tonight, the question would be put to voters on the April 7 presidential primary ballot.

In the referendum question, the district would ask voters to exceed its state-imposed revenue limit for the next 30 years, to fund a chunk of a planned $710 million facilities overhaul.

That facilities work is based on recommendations laid out in the district’s long-range facilities master plan.

The plan includes the closure of several school buildings over the next five or six years, as well as construction of new school buildings and renovation of others. The plan is comprehensive, outlining improvements at each of the district’s schools that are not set to close.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}