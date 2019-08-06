{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified School Board member John Heckenlively has been living outside the district since April, he and district officials have confirmed.

Heckenlively said he moved to Franklin in the spring due to financial difficulties and has been struggling to find a new place in Racine since then.

He told The Journal Times on Monday evening that if he could not find a place to live within the district by the end of this week, he planned to resign his position on the board.

Heckenlively represents Racine Unified’s District 6, which covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area. His term ends in April 2021. He also holds the title of clerk of the board.

School Board President Brian O’Connell said Monday that he has known for about two months that Heckenlively was living outside the district.

In O’Connell’s eyes, Heckenlively’s ability to continue serving on the board hinges on whether his living situation in Franklin is temporary or permanent.

“If he has no ability to move back, he shouldn’t continue to serve on the board,” O’Connell said. “It can’t be indefinite.”

Heckenlively was first elected to represent Racine Unified’s District 6 in 2016 and was re-elected in April 2018.

His address is listed on the Racine Unified website as 920 Main St., No. 2.

If Heckenlively does step down, the School Board would likely appoint a new  member to serve the remainder of his term.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers

