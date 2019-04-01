RACINE — After 14 months of planning and preparation and one failed vote, the Racine Unified School Board on Monday finally approved a new teacher pay schedule.
The schedule was approved 6-2, with President Bob Wittke, Vice President Mike Frontier and members Dennis Wiser, Jane Barbian, Matthew Hanser and Brian O’Connell voting in favor and John Heckenlively and Julie McKenna voting against. Michelle Duchow was absent from the meeting.
Both Frontier and Barbian changed their votes since the first vote was cast during a March 18 meeting when the new pay scale plan did not pass due to a tie vote of 4-4. Duchow also was absent from that meeting. Wittke said that two of the board members who voted against the schedule during the March 18 meeting asked for it to be reconsidered at Monday’s meeting.
Although the room was not nearly as crowded as it was for the first vote, when 100 teachers attended the meeting in protest, there was a sizable group present for Monday’s decision. A lone person clapped after the vote was taken, while another yelled: “This is going to come back on you.”
Teachers who protested the pay scale said it does not give them as good an idea of what they will make in the future as the current pay scale does, and does not provide enough incentive for furthering their educations. They also asserted that it would not attract new teachers to the district.
The administration argues that the new schedule is simpler, more financially sustainable and more predictable when it comes to budgeting at a time when the district is facing an estimated $10 million deficit next year.
McKenna said she did not vote for the new pay schedule because it does not take into account an educator's years of service to the district, something that she believes should be considered in the pay structure.
Existing teachers will be given the option to stay at the current pay schedule for the next two school years, or switch to the new one. New teachers will automatically be put on the new schedule.
The vote on the pay schedule came the day before an election that will bring two new members to the School Board, as the incumbents for District 1 and District 9, Duchow and Wittke, are not running for re-election.
