RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board on Monday approved a 2019 fiscal year budget of $332.1 million.
With this budget, the property tax rate is set to decrease slightly from last year’s rate $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation last year, to $10 this year. In August, Unified’s Chief Financial Officer, Marc Duff had predicted that the tax rate this year would decrease to $9.72. He said that an increase in the community service levy to fund the planned sports complex at Pritchard Park, at the corner of Durand Avenue and Ohio Street, accounted for some of the difference between his estimate and the actual rate.
“This has been the tightest, most challenging budget in my 11 years here,” Duff said.
Tax levy
The total tax levy, also approved by the board Monday, is $91.3 million, a $6.75 million or 8 percent increase from last year.
The reduction in the tax rate, even with a levy increase, was due to a 4.58 percent increase in property values in the district, which serves all of Racine County east of Interstate 94.
The money collected through the local tax levy will be divided into the general fund, private school voucher levy fund, debt service funds and community service fund.
About $53.5 million is set to go in the general fund, and the debt service funds will get about $14.2 million. The private school voucher levy will be $18,182,631, a $4.4 million increase from last year. The voucher tax has grown to 20.4 percent of the total tax levy, Duff said.
Duff added that 9.5 percent of the district’s total budget funds voucher students, who attend private or parochial schools, and students who open-enroll into other public school districts, for a total of about $30 million going outside the district.
School Board President Robert Wittke Jr. said that in his view the 1,200 students who attend other public schools, at a cost of about $10 million, is a larger problem than voucher students.
School Board Member Dennis Wiser said the district should also be concerned about the voucher funding going outside the district.
“We are now looking at tens of millions of dollars of voucher money going on the local tax levy,” Wiser said. “The promise when the voucher program started was that the state was going to pick up those costs. It’s now being paid by the local taxpayer.”
Community service fund
The district’s community service fund will increase from last year’s $1.1 million to $5 million this year. The community service fund is the source of the district’s $3 million contribution to the new sports complex at Pritchard Park. Racine County is set to pitch in $3 million as well.
In addition to the local tax levy, which provides almost 30 percent of the district’s revenue, Unified also receives about 60 percent of its funding from the state, 9.3 percent from the federal government and the remaining less than 2 percent from local, intermediate and other sources.
Budget highlights
During Monday’s meeting, Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien pointed to some highlights of the 2018-19 budget. These included continued funding for the district’s middle-school restructuring, expansion of a new science curriculum and more schools offering free breakfast and lunch.
Duff said the district has a number of priorities it would still like to fund, and will make adjustments through the school year when possible and confer with the board to try to fit those things into the budget.
Gallien said merit-based pay increases for teachers was one of the district’s currently unfunded priorities. Teachers protested the lack of merit-based raises at September and October board meetings.
Racine Unified teachers, across the board, will see a cost-of-living increase to their salaries this school year of 2.04 percent. The total cost of the raises to the district is estimated at $1.9 million.
Frontier: ‘Tragic’ budget
School Board Vice President Michael Frontier said that although the budget was balanced, it was also “tragic.”
“It is unable to fund clear priorities of our previous and current superintendent,” he said.
The budget also doesn’t fund shorter busing routes, merit-based raises for teachers or more mental health clinics, he said.
“This is a budget that is a result of 8 years of underfunding by our Legislature,” Frontier said.
Julie McKenna and John Heckenlively also both voiced support for attempting to find funding for teacher raises.
Wiser said he thought the district had done a remarkable job with the resources available.
“The state budget caps guarantee that we will never, ever have the volume of money we need to deliver the programs our students deserve,” he said.
