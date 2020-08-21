Racine Unified Board approves employee cost of living raises

RACINE — Racine Unified employees will be getting a cost of living raise this school year.
In total, the pay increases based on the Consumer Price Index of 1.81% are expected to cost the district around $2.4 million.
“We need to show our teachers and all of our employees how much we appreciate everything they’re doing at the time of this pandemic to be successful and help our students be successful and safe and I appreciate that,” said School Board Vice President Jane Barbian.
The pay increases are the result of collective bargaining between the district and Racine Educators United, the union representing teachers and educational assistants, as well as between the district and SEIU 152, the union representing Unified building service employees.
Wisconsin’s Act 10, passed in 2011, limits union bargaining power to wage negotiations and only up to the CPI increase.
The Racine Unified School Board ratified the tentative agreements with the unions for the increases during Monday’s meeting and also approved a CPI-based increase for employees not represented by either union, including administrators and clerical workers.
The estimated total cost of pay increases for teachers is around $1.8 million; for building service workers it is $217,747; for educational assistants it is $174,718 and for leadership and business employees it is $355,152.
Since the district is starting the year with remote learning, Unified is offering voluntary furloughs to its educational assistants, clerical and building service employees. Members of those employee groups who do not take furloughs will likely see a change in their duties to help facilitate virtual learning.
Unified is set to continue virtual learning through its first quarter, ending Nov. 6. Plans for the second quarter are to be announced by Oct. 19.
