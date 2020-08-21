Racine Unified Board approves employee cost of living raises

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified employees will be getting a cost of living raise this school year.

In total, the pay increases based on the Consumer Price Index of 1.81% are expected to cost the district around $2.4 million.

“We need to show our teachers and all of our employees how much we appreciate everything they’re doing at the time of this pandemic to be successful and help our students be successful and safe and I appreciate that,” said School Board Vice President Jane Barbian.

The pay increases are the result of collective bargaining between the district and Racine Educators United, the union representing teachers and educational assistants, as well as between the district and SEIU 152, the union representing Unified building service employees.

Wisconsin’s Act 10, passed in 2011, limits union bargaining power to wage negotiations and only up to the CPI increase.

The Racine Unified School Board ratified the tentative agreements with the unions for the increases during Monday’s meeting and also approved a CPI-based increase for employees not represented by either union, including administrators and clerical workers.