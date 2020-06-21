Racine Unified aquatic center site plan application approved

All site storm water, including that from the parking lot, building roof and foundation drains, will be collected in storm sewers and sent to a new wet detention pond that would be developed to the south of the new facility. The pond will also be designed to receive occasional pool water discharge through a pumped system that will allow the pool to be drained for maintenance.

The long-term master plan for the site includes provisions for eventual development of additional athletics facilities including a new baseball diamond and new soccer fields, as well as rearrangement and expansion of existing athletic facilities on the Case campus.

RUSD already owns the undeveloped 27.7-acre site, which was previously farmed for soybeans. Currently zoned for agriculture usage, a request has been submitted to the village to rezone the land to P-2 Public District in combination with Case High School.

The site of the proposed aquatic center is bordered on the west by the Union Pacific railroad, on the east by the Pike River Pathway, on the north by two privately-owned residential properties and the frontage road along Washington Ave., and on the south parcel line by a municipal storm water retention pond.

Building plans