Racine Unified aquatic center site plan application approved

MOUNT PLEASANT — On a unanimous vote Wednesday, members of the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission approved a site plan application submitted by Racine Unified School District for a proposed $20 million, 52,840-square-foot school-community use indoor aquatics facility. The facility is set to be built at 7543 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), immediately west of Case High School.
The pool at Case, dating to 1966, was permanently closed at the start of the 2018-19 school year after it was deemed unsafe for swimming. RUSD pools at Wadewitz Elementary School and Horlick and Park high schools are all more than 50 years old.
Site considerations
Appearing before the Plan Commission were RUSD construction operations manager Jim Hooper; Andrew Caputo, associate principal with Williams Associates of Itasca, Ill.; and Cassie Goodwin, a principal and civil engineer with SmithGroup of Milwaukee.
“This new facility was intended to be not necessarily associated only with Case High School, but be more of a regional facility ... so hence the district chose to do this as a separate building on that parcel,” Caputo said. “It was an ideal site to locate the project.”
Access to the indoor aquatic center will be provided off Oakes Road via Case’s south entrance, with an access driveway extended north of the tennis courts. The L-shaped aquatic center parking lot would wrap around the east and north sides of the building and also provide loading and fire lane access.
All site storm water, including that from the parking lot, building roof and foundation drains, will be collected in storm sewers and sent to a new wet detention pond that would be developed to the south of the new facility. The pond will also be designed to receive occasional pool water discharge through a pumped system that will allow the pool to be drained for maintenance.
The long-term master plan for the site includes provisions for eventual development of additional athletics facilities including a new baseball diamond and new soccer fields, as well as rearrangement and expansion of existing athletic facilities on the Case campus.
RUSD already owns the undeveloped 27.7-acre site, which was previously farmed for soybeans. Currently zoned for agriculture usage, a request has been submitted to the village to rezone the land to P-2 Public District in combination with Case High School.
The site of the proposed aquatic center is bordered on the west by the Union Pacific railroad, on the east by the Pike River Pathway, on the north by two privately-owned residential properties and the frontage road along Washington Ave., and on the south parcel line by a municipal storm water retention pond.
Building plans
The proposed facility, featuring a dramatic curved glass façade, silver aluminum metal panel fascia, three colors of pre-cast textured concrete walls and a ground floor curtain wall system of aluminum mullions and fritted glass, would be 42,389 square feet on the first floor, 9,964 square feet at the second floor spectator seating level, and 487 square feet on the third floor, which will encompass elevator landings at the upper seating level.
The facility’s bowstring truss natatorium, faced with a high-performance translucent glass curtainwall shaded by a 20-foot roof overhang, would include a competition pool with arena-styled spectator seating for 920 overlooking the pool. The competition pool would include two three-meter boards and two one-meter boards for diving. The RUSD indoor aquatics facility would also include a shallow water multi-purpose pool for training, swim lessons, exercise classes and other uses.
Construction manager for the project will be CD Smith of Milwaukee. Design team members for the project include Williams Architects, civil engineer and landscape architect SmithGroup, structural engineer Johnson Wilbur Adams of Wheaton, Ill., aquatic engineer Counsilman-Hunsaker of St. Louis, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers WT Group of Hoffman Estates, Ill., and low voltage engineer Sentinel Technologies of Downers Grove, Ill.
Concerns raised
Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Sam Schultz recommended the Plan Commission approve the site plan application with one condition – that RUSD revise the design of the site’s internal pedestrian circulation system to comply with the requirements village zoning ordinances governing sidewalks and pedestrian circulation.
While concerns were raised by Plan Commission member Thomas Vanbeckum regarding disruptions that development of the center will bring to the multi-use Pike River Pathway, Schultz felt an additional condition was not needed for the site plan, saying the district was already committed to working with the village to determine a detour route, provide appropriate traffic signage to safely divert bike traffic during construction, and sequence construction activities to minimize the duration of disruption.
“We’ll try to minimize the disruptions as much as possible,” Schultz said.
Ultimately, no additional conditions were added to the site plan application by the Plan Commission.
One-year timeline
Separately, Hooper told The Journal Times that he expected a one-year construction process for the arena-style center between August 2020 and August 2021, with the project going out for bid later this month. Once operational, Hooper said center operations would be managed either in-house by RUSD or contracted to an outside group, with no decision yet made.
While the project is budgeted at $20 million, Hooper noted that financially it’s an advantageous time to build because of the economic slowdown caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, saying he felt confident that RUSD would come in under budget for the facility.
