Racine Unified apologizes for having 'missed the mark' with school lunches this week

Racine Unified School District has apologized for having "missed the mark with the lunch served" to students on Wednesday.
A mother with children at Wadewitz Elementary said in a message to The Journal Times on Wednesday night: "I have been trying to spread the word on what the children of RUSD were served for lunch today. My kids came home starving and told me they had carrots, apple slices, and three slices of cheese for LUNCH.
"I thought surely they were served more but just decided not to eat what was offered. I was wrong. This is probably why they no longer send home printed versions of the lunch."
Also on Wednesday, a video was posted on social media of a "hot lunch" at Gifford School that included what appeared to be a slice of American cheese, a bag of Goldfish pretzels, raw carrots and a small bag of apple slices.
In an apologetic post on social media Friday, RUSD said that: "Supply chain issues have been a huge challenge for school lunches here in RUSD and across the country. But we have clearly missed the mark with the lunch served this Wednesday. We are working to correct it going forward ... #SayCheese #WheresTheBeef."
Tony DeRango aimed to debunk rumors circulating that The Pizza King is going to close with a call to The Journal Times this week. There reportedly is a deal in the works. But before the restaurant could be replaced by a gas station, there are several governing bodies that have to give approval. The Pizza King, as a result, will be around for at least a while more.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.