Racine Unified administration proposes closure of 2 elementary buildings this summer

RACINE — Giese and North Park elementary schools will likely close at the end of this school year, pending a vote by the Racine Unified School Board.
Unified’s administration recommended the closures during Monday night’s School Board meeting. The board is set to vote on the issue during its next meeting on Dec. 21.
Giese was initially set to be the first of nine schools to close in the next five-or-so years per Unified’s Long Range Facilities Master plan, but the district is looking to move up the shuttering of North Park in response to ongoing declining enrollment.
“With the ongoing decline in enrollment, we really feel like there’s an opportunity to accelerate that closure so that we can protect resources in the classroom versus spending them on operations, building maintenance and things like that,” said Unified’s Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon.
Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave., Racine, was constructed in 1965. North Park, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia, was originally built in 1952 with additions in 1958 and 1968.
The closures are expected to save the district around $1.8 million in the coming school year. Those savings will come from things like foregone utility payments and consolidation of administrative, clerical, custodial and teaching staffs.
If the closures are approved, in the 2021-22 school year would-be Giese students would attend Knapp and Fratt elementary schools. North Park students would go to Olympia Brown and Jerstad-Agerholm. A small group of Fratt students would also be moving to Julian Thomas, and another small group would move from Fratt to Knapp.
These boundary changes are expected to bring facility utilization at Fratt from 66% to around 96% over the next 5 years. At Knapp, facility utilization is expected to go from 61% to around 82% over the next 5 years.
On boundary adjustments
Gordon said the district worked hard to take into account future facility plans when deciding boundary changes. The district also tried to use natural barriers as not to split up neighborhoods.
“We did not want to adjust boundaries that we anticipated in another year or two or three years when other construction projects come online, that we would have to change those boundaries again,” Gordon said.
More full-time specialists possible
In addition to saving money, with the closing of these two schools the district aims to offer “a full complement” of services at its consolidated schools. That could mean full-time counselors and art teachers where those positions were previously split between schools.
School Board Vice President Jane Barbian, a former educator, said she knows the impact of having staff like social workers and music teachers working full-time in a school building.
“This is a real benefit to have full-time staff working in the buildings, collaborating with the teachers and helping these children reach their full potential,” Barbian said.
The district plans to tear down the Giese building and to construct a new middle school on that ground. The land North Park sits on could be sold.
Both closure recommendations are based on information gathered for the Facilities Master Plan, which takes into account the physical conditions and educational adequacy of each building as well as current and projected enrollment. Giese and North Park were determined to be the two worst in the district when it comes to facility conditions. These closures are part of the district’s plan to “right size” its facility footprint due to declining enrollment over the past decade.
The facilities plan ultimately calls for the closure of nine school buildings and the construction of five new ones, thus resulting in four fewer school buildings in the district. The district unveiled its new facilities plan last fall, and intends to update it and present it to the School Board annually based on new data.
The district is currently working on a comprehensive review of the plan, working with municipalities to find out where new housing developments are planned and others have been delayed. Gordon says she expects to present the updated version of the facilities plan to the School Board in March or April.
On the chopping block
Other schools set to close within the next five or so years are:
- Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St.;
- Schulte Elementary, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant;
- Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave.;
- Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St.;
- Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.;
- West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant; and
- Dr. Jones Elementary, 3300 Chicory Road.
Those schools were determined to be too expensive to repair and modernize to be adequate for today’s educational needs.
