Racine Unified administration proposes closure of 2 elementary buildings this summer

If the closures are approved, in the 2021-22 school year would-be Giese students would attend Knapp and Fratt elementary schools. North Park students would go to Olympia Brown and Jerstad-Agerholm. A small group of Fratt students would also be moving to Julian Thomas, and another small group would move from Fratt to Knapp.

These boundary changes are expected to bring facility utilization at Fratt from 66% to around 96% over the next 5 years. At Knapp, facility utilization is expected to go from 61% to around 82% over the next 5 years.

On boundary adjustments

Gordon said the district worked hard to take into account future facility plans when deciding boundary changes. The district also tried to use natural barriers as not to split up neighborhoods.

“We did not want to adjust boundaries that we anticipated in another year or two or three years when other construction projects come online, that we would have to change those boundaries again,” Gordon said.

More full-time specialists possible