Racine Unified administration may endorse school building closures tonight

RACINE — Racine Unified administrators presented a new long-range facilities master plan to the public in October, and warned that the district would likely be closing some school buildings in the future.

Officials later said that recommendations regarding which buildings to close and other facilities-related changes would likely come in December. Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operating officer, is scheduled to announce the facilities recommendations during a School Board work session set for tonight.

The facilities plan is the most comprehensive study of Unified’s buildings, their conditions and their education adequacy that has been completed in at least 20 years.

The plan rated Unified buildings based on facilities condition index, which weighs necessary deferred maintenance of a building against its estimated replacement value. It’s generally accepted that a building with an FCI of 60% or more isn’t worth further investment. There are nine Unified buildings with an FCI of 58% or more.

Some of the schools in the worst shape are among Unified’s oldest, including Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., built in 1857, with an FCI of 64%, and Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St., built in 1874, with an FCI of 60%. Janes has an enrollment of 283, while Red Apple’s is 411.