Racine Unified adds early-release days to support staff

RACINE — After a late start to the semester and adding extra early release days to provide relief to teachers, Racine Unified School District is asking that some instruction requirements be waived.

During the close of winter break earlier this month, COVID-19 cases were on the rise, with a dramatic spike in cases, prompting RUSD to hold off on welcoming students back to the classroom. Beginning Feb. 9, the district is to undergo a series of eight early release days, as presented by RUSD Chief Academic Officer Soren Gajewski.

“The waiver is to account for lost instructional minutes from the two days following winter break, and is also accounting for a series of early releases every other week, beginning Feb. 9, through our early releases on Wednesdays to provide teachers, who have significantly missed their planning professional learning opportunities, to take care of their professional responsibilities to improve the quality of the classroom experience,” Gajewski said.

While the measure was ultimately approved, concerns were raised by board members Scott Cooey and Ally Docksey about whether teachers would truly be allowed to use the time as they need it rather than have it “infringed upon” by administration, while Docksey also questioned if it would be worth the upheaval it would cause families.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien assured the board that such infringement would not happen.

“There is always a level of mistrust when you’re dealing with a situation like this,” Gallien said. “I’m going to show you what I have told the administration to do, that is to give them this time. And when Mr. Gajewski is talking to them, it’s to give them this time, and so we’re gonna make sure that happens. If it’s not happening, teachers should contact me directly.”

While elementary school students will still exceed the hours of instruction required, according to RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp, middle school and high school students, on average, will be about 5 hours short of the required time.

“These 3-hour early releases will provide time for our educators to catch up on any professional learning that they had to miss because they were subbing or doing extra duties,” Tapp said in an email. “It will also give them time to prepare instructional materials and lessons. Right now, educators are often subbing and filling other extra duties during their normal prep time due to ongoing staffing challenges.”

Racine Educators United has previously called for more serious COVID mitigation, including remote learning and providing N-95 masks, to protect students and staff from the faster-spreading omicron variant. The organization has also decried the extra work that has fallen to educators in the midst of the pandemic.

But the organization’s president, Angelina Cruz, said the additional early-release days will help staff cope with the burdens of the pandemic.

“Racine educators and parents all support in-person schooling, but only if we can be sure students are safe and learning,” Cruz said. “Educators cannot effectively teach if we don’t have time to prepare lessons, but we currently have little to no planning time as we cover for staff who are sick or caring for their own families. Our district has recognized the extreme stress educators are under during this staffing crisis. The early-release days will provide some measure of relief so we can keep learning on track.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.