RACINE — Following the release of state report cards last week that indicated absenteeism is an issue, Racine Unified officials expressed concern at their most recent School Board meeting.
Although the district was not docked points for absenteeism on its state report card, it did come close and six of its schools were penalized for it.
To avoid a penalty, districts must have an absenteeism rate less than 13 percent. Districts are not docked if either their one- or three- year rates meet the goal. Unified’s three-year rate, at 12.8 percent was just under the goal, and its one-year rate at 14.9 percent was above that mark.
Students who are absent from school 16 percent of the time or more count toward a district’s absenteeism rate. Unified’s overall score on the report card was 58 out of 100, slightly lower than last year, putting it in the state’s next to lowest rating, “meets few expectations” for the second year in a row.
During a Monday meeting, School Board Vice President Mike Frontier asked Wendy Rowley, Unified’s executive director of accountability if she was concerned about the absenteeism rate and she answered that she was.
“The trend is not good,” Frontier said.
Janell Decker, Unified’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, added that attendance is a contributing factor when it comes to student achievement scores, which also count toward Unified’s state grade.
“With the attendance rate, the absenteeism, it’s really difficult,” she said. “If the students aren’t at school, we can’t teach them.”
Although the state sets the threshold for absenteeism at students being absent 16 percent of the time or more, Decker said achievement is likely impacted before students reach that number.
“Ten days is the maximum we want to see any student out,” she said.
In a previous interview the district outlined several ways it is working to increase student attendance. They include increasing student engagement; reaching out to families to ensure they have the resources they need to get their children to school and having classroom teachers call students when they’re absent.
Achievement
State report card ratings for districts and schools are based on four categories. They include student achievement on state assessments and student growth on those achievements from one year to the next, which together count for 50 percent of the score. Also factored into the score are closing gaps, which compares how students with disabilities and English language learners in the district are doing compared to those across the state, as well as on-track and post-secondary readiness, which each count for 25 percent of the overall score.
The weighting of the first two categories is based on the number of students in a district who are socioeconomically disadvantaged. The more students in the district who receive free or reduced-price lunch, the more a district’s growth score counts. Since around 65 percent of Unified’s students are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged, only 5 percent of its score is based on student achievement, while 45 percent is based on student growth.
New curricula
Student achievement and growth remained relatively stagnant in 2017-18, compared to the previous year.
Decker said she believes that given time, the district’s new English curriculum, currently in its second year, will help move scores upward.
“We will get there, I’m confident of that,” Decker said.
Frontier asked why the district’s math scores don’t seem to have an upward trajectory, even though that curriculum is already established.
Decker answered that to get the elementary grades on track, in the past four years elementary staff have had to implement new reading, writing, health, and math curricula. Also during that time, teachers dealt with a switch to a different grading system.
“I think Dr. Gallien has been great at slowing the pace down, and now let’s just get good at what we started,” Decker said.
Frontier asked when she expected to see the math scores increase.
“It’s a critical subject,” he added.
Decker said there were some promising results when comparing Measures of Academic Progress scores from last fall to this fall. MAP is an internal reading and math test given three times a year to students in kindergarten through ninth grades. From fall 2017 to this fall, the district did see some score increases. Math scores increased in all grades except third, fourth and fifth.
“We steadily are increasing, time and time again and I think you just have to stick with it,” Decker said.
