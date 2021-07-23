Racine Underground Railroad Heritage Trail moves closer to reality

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plaque in Monument Square was erected in 2003 to recognize the city’s role in the Joshua Glover case. Glover was an enslaved person who had escaped to Racine and sold handmade items in Monument Square, then known as Haymarket Square, until he was arrested in 1854 — Wisconsin had only been a state for six years at that point — and taken to a jail in Milwaukee.

About 100 men gathered in Haymarket Square, then took a steamer to Milwaukee to protest Glover’s arrest, which eventually led to them breaking him out of jail. Glover was then smuggled via the Underground Railroad to Canada.

In 2007, another plaque was installed, this one on the south side of the Root River east of the Main Street Bridge, to commemorate the Dutton and Raymond Warehouse site where Achas P. Dutton smuggled fugitive slaves onto ships bound for Canada.

History

The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the United States during the early- to mid-19th century and used by enslaved people to escape first to free states, then to Canada.

While people may associate the Underground Railroad with New England, Wisconsin has its own rich abolitionist history with many accounts of locals smuggling escaped people to safety.