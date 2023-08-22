RACINE — Racine County is under an excessive heat warning Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and immediately following, the county will be under an excessive heat watch until Thursday evening.

This comes as heat indices are expected to rise above 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, heat indices are expected to reach 114 degrees in Racine and Kenosha by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Racine city and county officials are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe from the temperatures.

NWS issues an excessive heat watch “when dangerous heat is possible,” according to a recent Tweet from the group. NWS will issue an excessive heat warning “when dangerous heat is happening or about to happen.”

Ben Miller, a NWS meteorologist, said Southern Wisconsin last had an excessive heat watch on July 18, 2016, and an excessive heat warning on July 20, 2019.

“These kind of conditions don’t come around every year,” Miller said. “It’s definitely the hottest conditions — the worst conditions — as far as heat index values we’ve had all summer, so the bodies aren’t accustomed to this kind of combination of heat and humidity.”

Miller urged residents to “take it easy” over the next couple of days.

According to Ready Wisconsin, a state emergency and disaster preparedness resource, heat indices between 103 and 124 degrees can cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion or, with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity, heat stroke.

County officials also urged residents to be cautious of car temperatures, warning that people should not leave kids or pets unattended in cars in a Ready Racine County Facebook post.

With an outside temperature of 80 degrees, the temperature inside a car can reach 99 degrees after 10 minutes and 109 degrees after 20 minutes.

Residents can stay safe by limiting their outdoor activities from late morning to the mid-afternoon.

If someone has to be outside, they should drink non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids, take breaks and wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

The Racine Public Library and community centers around the county will be open for residents seeking relief from the temperatures.

For help finding a cooling center, residents can call 2-1-1.