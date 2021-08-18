Racine to spend up to $600K in federal funds on vaccine incentives

RACINE — Six-tenths of a million dollars are to be used as "vaccine incentives" to be given to City of Racine residents who get vaccinated.
The City Council approved, during a virtual meeting Tuesday evening, giving away up to $600,000 worth of preloaded gift cards to city residents who haven't already been vaccinated who now get vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as to city residents who have already been vaccinated and bring someone else to a clinic to get vaccinated.
The program is expected to go into effect immediately, starting Wednesday, Aug. 18.
According to the city, the money will be allocated like so: "Unvaccinated, but vaccine eligible, city residents will qualify for one $50 gift card per dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine." If the resident receives the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they could receive one $100 gift care or two $50 gift cards per dose.
As such, residents would receive $100 for receiving a full vaccine regimen.
"Additionally," a release from the city continued, "the incentive program includes a Good Neighbor incentive for City residents who are already vaccinated. If those already vaccinated residents bring unvaccinated City residents to get vaccinated at eligible locations, those Good Neighbors can also receive one $50 gift card per person they bring to get vaccinated. There is no cap on the number of gift cards Good Neighbors can receive; for example, if a vaccinated City resident brings five other City residents in to get vaccinated, that Good Neighbor can receive five $50 gift cards."
The city says that those who want to receive the incentives will need to verify their addresses as well as fill out a form at the vaccination site.
The program would only apply to city residents, not all Racine County residents.
The funding for the $600,000 comes not directly from local taxpayers but rather is a slice of the $46.98 million the city is receiving from the federal government via the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
The incentive program is expected to be put in place at:
- City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.: Appointments can be made via racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php and walk-ins are welcome 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursdays
- Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.: Walk-in hours are on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- More information, including dates, times and locations of pop-up clinics, can be found at vaccinateracine.org
Bus rides on the city's RYDE System are also free for those going to get vaccinated or leaving a vaccination site, so long as the rider tells the driver they are using the bus to go get vaccinated.
Will it work?
Evidence is shaky on if COVID-19 vaccine incentives actually work in increasing vaccination rates.
As NPR reported last month: "Financial incentives have motivated some people to get vaccinated. Ohio's announcement of the Vax-a-Million lottery boosted vaccination rates by 28% in less than a week (in May), according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state has also already offered $100 incentive programs, as have New Mexico and Colorado.
"Surveys done by UCLA researchers reported that around one-third of unvaccinated individuals said they would get a vaccine for cash. But in states such as Arkansas, vaccination rates remain low despite incentive programs. And while incentives in other states have had better luck, their success has been short-lived in many cases, including Ohio's."
Tony Evers headshot in a mask
Evers
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has shied away from large vaccine incentive campaigns when other states poured millions into them. However, he did announce earlier this month that anyone who gets vaccinated at the Wisconsin State Fair would receive a free cream puff. According to Evers' Office, 608 people got vaccinated at the fair in exchange for the sweet treat from Aug. 5-15.
During a committee hearing last week when the vaccine incentive program was first brought up by Mayor Cory Mason, Alderman Jason Meekma wasn't enthused about the idea. Meekma said he did not feel it would be “morally proper” to give people $50 to get the vaccine, and nothing to the people who already went out and got the shot on their own. He also shared a fear that offering the incentive would set a precedent where community members may demand incentives to perform civic duties.
Behind the pace
The City of Racine's and Racine County's vaccination numbers have both lagged behind the rates of surrounding areas.
Less than 40% of City of Racine residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, dragging down the countywide rate of 46.3%; statewide, more than half of Wisconsin's total population has been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Likewise, case rates of COVID-19 are rising locally — 46 cases were confirmed by the city health department's jurisdiction on Aug. 10 alone, the highest total since Jan. 5; on July 28, 32 cases were confirmed, the highest total since Jan. 14.
Fears are rising that spikes in deaths will follow as they have elsewhere in the country.
Mason hopes the incentive program will turn that around.
“Like the rest of the country, we are now seeing increasing numbers of city residents contracting the Delta variant of COVID-19," Mason said in a statement. "We know that those who are being hospitalized or having the worst health effects from the virus are almost entirely unvaccinated. We also know that getting vaccinated is the best way to prevent infection or prevent serious health consequences if you do become infected. Our vaccination rates continue to lag behind the rest of the state, and I’m grateful that the Council has approved this plan to provide gift card incentives. I hope these incentives will encourage more of our residents to get vaccinated quickly help us protect our friends and loved ones from getting sick or dying."