RACINE — As many as five new green spaces could be soon popping up across the city.
On Tuesday, $54,820 in grant money was approved by the City of Racine Finance and Personnel Committee to be spent on “Green Infrastructure Design” services for five locations that have the potential to be used, or are already being used, as water retention areas and natural habitats.
“What this project is designed to do is to (is) enhance capacity, create habitat, and make these areas a little bit more aesthetically pleasing or usable to the public,” said Kathryn Kasper, the city’s purchasing agent.
Three of the locations are within city parks: Vidian-Cheska Park on Three Mile Road, Mat Matson Park at 1118 South St., and Case-Harmon Park, 2724 Hamilton Ave. The fourth location is a lot in Uptown at 1516 Washington Ave., a site referred to as a “pass-thru” park between buildings.
The fifth is located in the Fred Young Industrial Park, east of John H. Batten Airport.
Funding and bidding
The funding for this stage of the project is coming from a Fund for Lake Michigan grant.
The Fund for Lake Michigan distributes $4 million per year “to fund projects to address, reduce, and mitigate water quality impacts in Lake Michigan, such as the impact of invasive species, polluted runoff associated with storm water and erosion, toxic loadings, and habitat destruction on Lake Michigan,” according to its website.
The purchasing of design services still had to be approved by the Finance and Personnel Committee, even though no City of Racine money is directly going to be spent at this point, according to a letter issued to committee by Kasper.
AECOM, an international infrastructure engineering firm with offices in Milwaukee County, received the contract after city officials received four bids.
This contract will not lead to any immediate changes, Kasper said, but the designs AECOM comes up with could be implemented to improve any or all of the five spaces.
“This is just the design phase of the project,” Kasper explained.
Three of the bids were near AECOM in price; one bid came in at $55,000 and another at $53,540, while a fourth company’s bid came in at $40,093.
However, Racine’s reviewers — City Forester Matt Koepnick, City Engineer John Rooney, Laboratory Director Julie Kinzelman and Parks Director Tom Molbeck — found that AECOM would be the most capable designer of the four bidders and would be worth the extra spending.
They probably paid to have a study done.
I don't know, the picture looks like that space is already green...
So they'll tear all the green out to make it green?
