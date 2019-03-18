Try 3 months for $3
Lake bluff erosion

Over the past three years, the Village of Mount Pleasant has worked to minimize erosion along the lake, which threatened homes and public infrastructure. Racine was recently awarded a grant to help protect its own coastline. 

 Submitted photo

RACINE — The City of Racine is set to receive nearly $42,000 in federal funds to help protect its coastline.

Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that the city was one of four communities selected as grant recipients through Wisconsin’s Coastal Management Program.

The $41,984 in grant money is meant to help Racine protect its shoreline, including Lake Michigan bluffs, beaches, and harbor infrastructure, which currently face significant potential damage resulting from a combination of high water levels, erosion and coastal storms.

The Coastal Management Program allocates funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives.

“I’m very excited to see Racine selected as a grant recipient with the Coastal Management program. Our connection with Lake Michigan is a defining feature of our community and something many of us hold dear,” said state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. “This grant allows us to address coastal hazards, educate property owners, maintain our public lands, and prepare for the climate of the future.”

The grants, to be administered by the Racine Department of Public Health, will fund two projects:

The first, “Understanding Coastal Hazard Impacts through Parcel Mapping, Shoreline Classification, Public Outreach and Local Ordinance Review,” seeks to “better understand coastal hazards threats, resources, and policies in Racine County.”

The second project, “Assess, Revise and/or Develop Beach Management Plans for WDNR Designated Public Beaches — Racine County” will “assess, revise and/or develop beach best management practice plans, with a focus on incorporating elements which address extreme weather impacts on the beachscape.”

Each project was individually awarded $20,992.

“These grants fund necessary intergovernmental collaborations to protect Racine’s Lake Michigan bluffs, beaches, and harbor infrastructure,” Neubauer stated. “With this funding, our local leaders can address our future needs, protect our way of life, and safeguard our greatest natural resource — our Lake Michigan coastline.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments