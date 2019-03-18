RACINE — The City of Racine is set to receive nearly $42,000 in federal funds to help protect its coastline.
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that the city was one of four communities selected as grant recipients through Wisconsin’s Coastal Management Program.
The $41,984 in grant money is meant to help Racine protect its shoreline, including Lake Michigan bluffs, beaches, and harbor infrastructure, which currently face significant potential damage resulting from a combination of high water levels, erosion and coastal storms.
The Coastal Management Program allocates funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce to local governments and other entities for innovative coastal initiatives.
“I’m very excited to see Racine selected as a grant recipient with the Coastal Management program. Our connection with Lake Michigan is a defining feature of our community and something many of us hold dear,” said state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. “This grant allows us to address coastal hazards, educate property owners, maintain our public lands, and prepare for the climate of the future.”
The grants, to be administered by the Racine Department of Public Health, will fund two projects:
The first, “Understanding Coastal Hazard Impacts through Parcel Mapping, Shoreline Classification, Public Outreach and Local Ordinance Review,” seeks to “better understand coastal hazards threats, resources, and policies in Racine County.”
The second project, “Assess, Revise and/or Develop Beach Management Plans for WDNR Designated Public Beaches — Racine County” will “assess, revise and/or develop beach best management practice plans, with a focus on incorporating elements which address extreme weather impacts on the beachscape.”
Each project was individually awarded $20,992.
“These grants fund necessary intergovernmental collaborations to protect Racine’s Lake Michigan bluffs, beaches, and harbor infrastructure,” Neubauer stated. “With this funding, our local leaders can address our future needs, protect our way of life, and safeguard our greatest natural resource — our Lake Michigan coastline.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.