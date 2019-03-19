RACINE — The City of Racine has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Foxconn Technology Group to form a public-private partnership with the company. The agreement will be submitted tonight to the City Council for approval.
According to a release about the agreement, Foxconn and Racine will work on the "development of strategic relationships with public and private organizations, academic institutions, or technology-based companies. Under the agreement, various partnerships will yield solutions for industry sectors such as public safety, transportation systems, public utilities, high-speed networks, and related infrastructure."
Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced a private-public partnership with Foxconn on Tuesday and plans for the city to build the framework for the Racine Smart City Initiative.
“To be successful in the 21st Century and continue to innovate, we have to anticipate the needs of future entrepreneurs and create an environment that will attract innovators to the City of Racine,” Mason said. “Partnering with Foxconn gives the city a unique competitive advantage. All over the world there is a Smart City movement happening, and both the city and Foxconn want to operate in that space. The city’s infrastructure combined with ingenuity of Foxconn sends a clear message to innovators and investors, if you have an idea, you want to be in Racine.”
Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the city on behalf of Foxconn on Friday when he was in Wisconsin meeting with local officials.
“This initiative speaks to the core of what Foxconn is all about, and this partnership will cement a lasting legacy for the next generation of innovators in the City of Racine and beyond,” Woo said in a statement. “I am excited to see projects get off the ground and start to take shape. I have no doubt that we will soon see some exciting stories of creativity, discovery, and success that will positively shape the future of Racine and Wisconsin as a whole.”
Foxconn owns two buildings in the city located at 601 Lake Ave, which will be a hub for Smart City projects, and One Main Street, named Foxconn Place Racine.
According to a press release Foxconn Place Racine will also be home to the Wisconn Valley Innovation Center, part of the AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building in Wisconsin.
The city hopes to be designated as a Smart City and applied to the Smart Cities Readiness Challenge, sponsored by the Smart Cities Readiness Council.
Racine was selected as one of the 10 finalists. The five winners are set to be announced on April 16 at Smart Cities Week conference in San Diego.
If Racine is not selected as a smart city, it's unclear how that would affect this agreement.
Mason said he is excited about the opportunities that a partnership with Foxconn can bring to the city.
“For our residents, my goal is to use data and new technologies to make more informed decisions and deliver better services,” Mason said. “When it comes to entrepreneurs, we want to be the city of choice for inventors and innovation. There is a lot of work to still be done, but we are making fantastic progress.”
OK folks. Heres an example of public/private agreement.
Riverbend Nature Center. The county owns the land, the non-profit (Riverbend) pays the bills, does the upkeep and fundraises in an attempt to cover such.
Is this what has been agreed to?
Fox CON owns the city, the city pays the bills and attempts to cover the costs. Ei, yi, yi.
Someone....Anyone....Quickly! Do something! Anything! "Fox CON owns the city" LMAO
This is the scariest news yet! OMG. Where does one begin?
The MOU better be made public. Fox Con is making no bones over the fact they want intellectual property, patents and ideas.
And Mason will give it all away and the CC will rubber stamp it w/o any knowledge whatsoever.
Put the brakes on, open it up for the public to see, BEFORE signing and get public input on something this significant. Ask REAL experts to review (not any city or locals) and give sage advise.
This IS terrifying.
I'll try this one more time - it's Foxconn. If you are going to comment on this story, get the name correct.
Last one to the table gets...scraps.
Ooooh good lawd! Yup Cory, kiss the patutie!
Oh sweet-baby-Jesus.....Nos this is going to be very entertaining. What's next---Mason wearing a MAGA hat? LMAO
