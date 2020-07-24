Racine to make masks available to the public as ordinance goes into effect on Monday

RACINE — To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department will have masks available for pickup by residents beginning on Monday.
On Monday, the of Racine’s face coverings ordinance goes into effect. Everyone above the age of 4 will be expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit. Additional information about the face coverings ordinance can be found here: www.racinecoronavirus.org/mask-ordinance/
The Racine Police Department will have masks available on Monday at five Racine Community Oriented Policing Houses (COP houses) from 8-11 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Officers and volunteers will meet residents and neighbors to provide community members and their family with masks. Masks are available while supplies last. The COP Houses are located at:
• 1750 Mead Street
• 1522 West Sixth Street
• 1140 Geneva Street
• 1900 16th Street
• 2437 Anthony Lane
The Racine Fire Department will also make masks available every weekday, Monday through Friday, for the near future while supplies last from 5-8 p.m. at each of the city's fire stations. They are located here:
• 810 8th Street
• 2430 Northwestern Avenue
• 1107 Lombard Avenue
• 3829 Washington Avenue
• 2430 Blaine Avenue
• 2101 16th Street
For residents looking to purchase masks, the city has identified the following businesses which sell face coverings: Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Hometown Pharmacy, Lakeview Pharmacy, Save-A-Lot, Pick ’n Save, Piggly Wiggly, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, Target, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, Menards, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Lee’s True Value, Kortendick Ace Hardware, and Douglas Hardware & Rental.
Additionally, the Downtown Racine Corporation has identified these local businesses that sell masks: Northern Light Gallery, Cosmic Corner, Twin Dragon Games, RG Natural Babies, Lornacopia, Dimples Fine Imports, Racine Zoo Store, Uncorkt, Lakeview Pharmacy, Plush, Lighthouse Gallery and Gifts, SheaBrojaes Natural Expressions, and Root City 262.
