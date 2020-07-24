Racine to make masks available to the public as ordinance goes into effect on Monday

RACINE — To help ensure that the public has access to masks, both the Racine Police Department and the Racine Fire Department will have masks available for pickup by residents beginning on Monday.

On Monday, the of Racine’s face coverings ordinance goes into effect. Everyone above the age of 4 will be expected to wear masks while they are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing cannot be maintained, when using any form of public transportation and when they are with people from outside of their household or family unit. Additional information about the face coverings ordinance can be found here: www.racinecoronavirus.org/mask-ordinance/