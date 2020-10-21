Racine to keep its mask ordinance, no aldermen proposed eliminating it at this time

Despite the safety measures, the deaths of three people from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday as cases spiked and the city continued with its efforts to contain the virus.

That was part of an update to the Council Tuesday by Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator, Pearce and Bobbi Fergus, director of community health.

Pearce said the three reported deaths brought the total number of deaths in Racine from coronavirus to 37. It brought the county’s total COVID-related deaths to 105.

Pearce added that on Monday at noon the total number of cases in the city’s jurisdiction was 3,078 and by Tuesday afternoon that number was 3,131 with another 353 probable cases.

Countywide as of Wednesday, there had been a reported total of 6,575 cases since March. There have also been a total of 75,576 negative tests.

Safer Racine

On a positive note, Racine County is no longer second in the state for its percentage of COVID cases. It is now 20th in the state.

Holidays continue to be a problem in the struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19 because people want to keep to their customs of getting together and/or traveling.