Racine to hire Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s current chief of staff as new city administrator

“I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to do that,” he said.

Vornholt said the city administrator is the point person for the various department heads, a supportive role that assists them in getting the job done as articulated by the mayor and city council. He continued and said the city administrator also has an ancillary role for the executive in terms of overarching policies and goals.

As an example, he noted the budget must support the goals and policies of the mayor and City Council, the things they want done. For Mason and several members of the Council, addressing equity issues is chief among their priorities.

When asked, Vornholt said he anticipated the budget deficit was going to be the greatest challenge. Like many municipalities in Wisconsin, Racine operates on a structural deficit where costs go up but state law limits the city’s ability to raise additional revenue through the tax levy.

Vornholt believes that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has championed legislation that would improve matters for municipalities, but that has to survive the legislative process.

In the meantime, cities such as Racine will have to work to maintain quality of service that residents expect while still balancing the budget.