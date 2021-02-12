Racine to hire Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s current chief of staff as new city administrator

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday afternoon that, after seven months, the City of Racine will soon have a new administrator.
“We are pleased to say today that Paul Vornholt has been named our next city administrator and the confirmation of that appointment will be on the next (City) Council agenda,” Mason said.
Due to the primary election on Tuesday, the next City Council meeting will be on Wednesday. Vornholt said he anticipates being on the job on Monday, March 1.
The city’s prior administrator, Jim Palenick, left to take a job in Ohio in July 2020. That month, Assistant Finance Director Kathleen Fischer was appointed as interim administrator. Fischer has now been promoted to finance director.
The new guy
For the past three years, Vornholt has been Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s chief of staff. Prior to that, he was director of the Port of Milwaukee, a position he held for six years.
Vornholt said the position of city administrator appealed to him because it brought together and focused the various elements of current and previous jobs that he enjoyed the most, such as organizational management and implementing policies of the mayor and council.
“I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to do that,” he said.
Vornholt said the city administrator is the point person for the various department heads, a supportive role that assists them in getting the job done as articulated by the mayor and city council. He continued and said the city administrator also has an ancillary role for the executive in terms of overarching policies and goals.
As an example, he noted the budget must support the goals and policies of the mayor and City Council, the things they want done. For Mason and several members of the Council, addressing equity issues is chief among their priorities.
When asked, Vornholt said he anticipated the budget deficit was going to be the greatest challenge. Like many municipalities in Wisconsin, Racine operates on a structural deficit where costs go up but state law limits the city’s ability to raise additional revenue through the tax levy.
Vornholt believes that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has championed legislation that would improve matters for municipalities, but that has to survive the legislative process.
In the meantime, cities such as Racine will have to work to maintain quality of service that residents expect while still balancing the budget.
In the past, Vornholt said he has been active in lobbying for additional aid from federal and state agencies, sourcing additional revenue, because relying on property taxes will not cover the budget.
He added it was important to form partnerships and collaborate for the things the city wants to achieve but does not otherwise have the money for.
Vornholt said he is excited about Racine’s place in the corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago as economic forecasters talk about an explosion of development and an expanded regional economy.
“I think it would be really exciting to be on the team in Racine,” he said.
He added now is the time for the city to be asking questions and taking steps to ensure it was in a good position to benefit from the economic growth.
The position of city administrator was one of several vacant positions the city was working to fill, which includes chief of police since Art Howell plans to retire at the end of next month, and also the director of water and wastewater.