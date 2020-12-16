Racine to empower Police and Fire Commission to be more independent from and have more oversight over RPD

However, Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, which is associated with both of the unions representing officers/supervisors at the Racine Police Department, called the formation of a civilian oversight board "redundant" in light of the fact those duties are already undertaken by the PFC.

Mayor Mason, after analyzing the problem, came to the same conclusion.

The reality is, Mason noted, what the city learned during the process was the PFC was the only body with any legal ability under Wisconsin law to carry out oversight functions of police and fire departments.

“Only the PFC can discipline or fire a police officer,” Mason said. “It really is limited to that body.”

Therefore, there will not be an independent citizen oversight board at this time.

Empowering PFC

Instead the PFC, made up of five community members who are appointed by the mayor and serve 5-year terms, will undergo significant changes to strengthen its ability to carry out its statutory functions.