Racine to empower Police and Fire Commission to be more independent from and have more oversight over RPD

RACINE — The Racine Police and Fire Commission will be more independent, but have much more responsibility for police oversight, as a result of police reform measures announced this week.
Mayor Cory Mason presented the "City of Racine Police Reform Report" to the City Council on Tuesday.
That report is the result of monthslong analysis and discussions led by the Mayor's Task Force on Police Reform, which was formed in June as Mason answered a call from former President Barack Obama for mayors nationwide to look into law enforcement reforms on a local level.
Most of the reform the city intended to undertake was put into place during budget discussions, before the report had been completed.
No new oversight board
The report detailed four areas of recommendations that came from public surveys and conversations.
The first recommendation: a citizen oversight board where citizens could take complaints about the police department and have them investigated.
The community survey indicated 59% of respondents — to include 64% of the Black respondents and 55% of white respondents — supported the creation of an independent citizens review board. Of those surveyed, 29% did not support the creation of such a board.
However, Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, which is associated with both of the unions representing officers/supervisors at the Racine Police Department, called the formation of a civilian oversight board "redundant" in light of the fact those duties are already undertaken by the PFC.
Mayor Mason, after analyzing the problem, came to the same conclusion.
The reality is, Mason noted, what the city learned during the process was the PFC was the only body with any legal ability under Wisconsin law to carry out oversight functions of police and fire departments.
“Only the PFC can discipline or fire a police officer,” Mason said. “It really is limited to that body.”
Therefore, there will not be an independent citizen oversight board at this time.
Empowering PFC
Instead the PFC, made up of five community members who are appointed by the mayor and serve 5-year terms, will undergo significant changes to strengthen its ability to carry out its statutory functions.
It's important to understand the PFC is not being given additional powers per se. Instead, it will carry out the duties as outlined in Wisconsin statutes, which has not been done in Racine until now.
Wisconsin law gives the PFC four responsibilities: hiring, promotion, discipline and termination.
In Racine, the PFC has traditionally not been responsible for discipline and termination, according to Mason. However, they will undertake that responsibility.
Hiring, firing and investigating complaints are, in essence, human resource functions. Therefore, PFC staff have been moved from the Police Department to the Human Resources department in City Hall in order to foster a PFC that is more independent than when it was located directly in the Police Department.
The PFC may also get its own website so citizens may go directly to the Commission to file complaints.
Support Local Journalism
Ahead of the game
Regarding improving communication with the public, Mason said that will be seen in steps such as publishing police policy on the internet, in plain language, for better public access.
Mason noted the city and RPD have already accomplished what some cities are still only talking about.
The city purchased body cameras and crafted a policy for their use. There is a psychologist hired specifically for the Police Department. There has been training on racial intelligence, and the city for decades has been a leader of Community Oriented Policing.
No planned training
All of this represents a lot of new procedures for the PFC.
Staff will have the assistance of the city's HR department and the city attorney, of course, but does the Commission itself need more training?
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson asked just that question: Will there be training for the Commission moving forward?
The answer: Not in the foreseeable future.
Mason said the PFC is provided training by the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, but it is voluntary. He explained the PFC is comprised of volunteers, and the city could not mandate training to volunteers.
PFC members in some other cities are paid. In Milwaukee, PFC commissioners receive a "nominal salary" of $6,600 per year, according to the City of Milwaukee’s website.
Further recommendations
The additional recommendations Mason presented involved transparency and communication, use of force policies, and trust and confidence in policing.
As an example of the city addressing these issues, the Police Department’s policies are to be published online, with special reference to the use of force policy.
Mason noted the department’s policies used to be kept in large 3-ring binders. Now, those policies will be more accessible to the public.
Mason asserted that Racine does not have issues with excessive use of force more common in other cities. He said that there have been only three fatal encounters between the police and citizens in 20 years, although the 2018 death of Donte Shannon led to large protests in Racine.
History
Mason justified the lengthy process leading to these actions by reminding listeners Tuesday of the events of this summer, which was bookended by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and, closer to home, the civil unrest in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
“We really needed to have this conversation,” Mason said. “I think every community in the country needed to have this conversation.”
“For so many, the state of racism in policing is exhausting,” Mason said. “This (review) has to be conducted if we really want to build on (Dr. Martin Luther) King’s idea of the beloved community … that would allow for some healing.”
Historically, King’s ideal of the beloved community was that change should come through love and nonviolence.
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.