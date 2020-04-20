Racine to celebrate Earth Day with virtual town hall discussion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An interactive virtual conversation celebrating Earth Day and featuring several local authorities is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and staff from the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services are slated to take part in the event.

This event will focus on the past, present and future of Earth Day. The ​discussion will include sustainability issues and what policies are being explored at the city and state government level, including the Governor’s Climate Change Task Force.

All are welcome in this conversation and to bring questions about how the City of Racine and the State of Wisconsin can better address issues like climate change, water quality and equity.

This virtual town hall meeting will be held via a Zoom video conference. Register online at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zcWAfj_IQPqkc6GM44-ZLA.

Contact Representative Neubauer’s office with questions at 608-237-9166.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0