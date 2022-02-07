Racine to build five new homes on vacant lots in diverse neighborhoods

RACINE — The City of Racine plans to spend $1.5 million to build five new single-family houses on vacant lots in racially diverse neighborhoods.
The $1.5 million comes from the $46.25 million the city received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The Community Development Authority voted on the recommendation Thursday. The Racine City Council voted in September to release the funds to the CDA to meet housing priorities.
The remaining ARPA funds will be used for programs such as down-payment assistance for homeownership ($2.5 million), neighborhood revitalization projects and land banking.
Department of Treasury regulations do allow ARPA funds to be used for the development of affordable housing as long as construction occurs within the boundaries of approved census tracts; that is, areas with economic challenges that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Housing
Matt Rejc, assistant director of city development, said there are four vacant lots and CDA intends to build five houses.
The homes are slated to be built in the city’s Uptown and Lincoln-King neighborhoods with another on the south side, also in a racially diverse neighborhood. The vacant lots are located at: 1422 Marquette St. 1801/1805 Mead St., 233 Jones St. and 1317 Albert St.
The Marquette Street lot is a double lot. The CDA intends to build two houses there.
The lot on Mead Street also is two parcels, but the parcels are too small for a modern home unless they were constructed very close together, Rejc said. The CDA intends to combine the parcels into one, giving the site a nice yard.
The city is not in the business of actually building houses, so the projects will go out to bid.
The city acquired the properties from the county primarily through property tax foreclosures.
The properties were transferred from the city to the CDA on Thursday.
Financials
Each home will cost about $300,000 to construct and would be sold for $175,000 to $200,000, depending on market conditions, and the proceeds would be returned to the CDA.
There will be some restrictions placed on the houses to ensure they remain owner-occupied for seven years. Because the goal is to increase homeownership, and not home rentals, there will be deed restrictions that prevent flipping.
Rejc said the goal is to have the homes finished by the end of 2022.
The project is expected to come in at a $500,000 loss.
“We’re going to have to lose money to build these houses?” asked one CDA member, Jeffery Thomas.
“It’s a very likely,” Rejc responded.
“We are building in neighborhoods where the neighborhood cap — the amount that people will pay for even a new home in those areas — just doesn’t get to where that market cost is,” said Bill Bowers, the director of City Development. “We are developing places that if not for the city doing it, it probably wouldn’t happen."
Bowers added for the city, there’s a social return on the investment as well.
'Why don't you invest more here?'
Thomas asked further: “Just a question for the politicians: What will the people say when they hear we lost half-a-million dollars building these developments?”
Mayor Cory Mason said that is not the question they usually hear.
“What we usually get is the other way around: What’s taken you so long to rebuild these neighborhoods? Why don’t you invest more here?” Mason said.
Due to the economic challenges faced by these neighborhoods, he continued, neighborhood TIDS and other avenues for community rehabilitation are less viable.
“It’s really putting one-time dollars to use stabilizing these neighborhoods,” Mason said.
Mason took the opportunity to stress that all four locations would be in racially diverse neighborhoods.
Mason said the city’s goal was not only to increase homeownership overall but specifically to increase homeownership in under-represented communities.
He added Racine County had “the lowest rates in the country” of homeownership by people of color.