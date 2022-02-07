Racine to build five new homes on vacant lots in diverse neighborhoods

History

In the 20th century, the federal government backed investments in homeownership for the middle and lower classes that explicitly excluded people of color, but especially black people.

The Federal Housing Administration was created in 1934 with the specific purpose of increasing housing stock and homeownership in the U.S. To meet its goal, it subsidized the creation of suburbs that were, by federal law, exclusive to white families.

Additionally, the FHA also refused to insure mortgages for homes in black communities, or even homes near black communities, which came to be known as “redlining” for the red lines that usually marked the locations of black neighborhoods.

Mason defended the CDA’s commitment to investing in racially diverse neighborhoods, even if it meant the five homes the city is having built lose money.

“I think we have to show how we’re investing in all of our neighborhoods,” Mason said.

The CDA also discussed the inclusion of minority-owned, women-owned businesses in the bidding process.

Mason said while the city would post the call for bids as it usually does, staff also keeps a list of contractors from minority-owned and women-owned businesses who would be contacted directly.