Racine to award 500 scholarships for adults seeking high school graduation or careers in trades

RACINE — Hundreds of Racine residents will get financial help to complete their high school education or pursue a professional trade under a new city initiative called “GROW Racine.”

Mayor Cory Mason and other participants are planning an announcement today of a multifaceted program driven by $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

Details of the program are scheduled to be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. today during a news conference in the Racine City Hall Council Chambers.

In a statement Wednesday, city officials called GROW Racine a “campaign to invest in our residents’ opportunities and success.”

The program will provide 250 adult Racine residents with $1,500 scholarships to help them attain high school diplomas or equivalency degrees, and another 250 adult Racine residents with $1,500 scholarships to help them complete local pre-apprenticeship training for careers in the trades.

Officials said GROW Racine also will support the Racine Financial Empowerment Center to provide financial counseling to Racine residents ages 18 or older to help them improve credit, build savings, prepare for homeownership, and overcome financial challenges.

Funding for the program will come from the American Rescue Plan Act federal COVID relief initiative.

Among those scheduled to join Mason will be representatives from the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, the Racine Family YMCA, WRTP/Big Step, Housing Resources Inc., and Higher Expectations for Racine County.

The City has allocated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to invest in the following:

