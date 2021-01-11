Racine TID geared toward improving housing in city generates $320,000 in first year

RACINE — Tax Increment District No. 22, created to generate funds for residential renewal projects and to increase homeownership across a series of neighborhoods, has generated $320,000 in its first year.
The Community Development Authority (CDA) presented a proposal on Thursday that outlined how the funds may be allocated.
TID 22 is located on the city’s north side. It is bordered by the lake to the east, roughly the corner of Rapids Drive and Northwestern Avenue to the west, Melvin Avenue to the north and Rapids Drive and Goold Street to the south.
A TID is a tax incremental district created for the purpose of development or rehabilitation.
Tax increment districts
Historically, TIDs have been used in conjunction with new development as an avenue for raising funds that act as an incentive for new construction in commercial, industrial, and/or residential zones.
However, that is not their only purpose.
TIDs were also meant to fund rehabilitation and stabilization of residential neighborhoods.
The TID earns money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside to be used for residential projects within the district.
In this case, the base value was set in 2019.
Allocating the funds
As has been much discussed, home values are up in the greater Racine area, which means the difference between the base value and the increased value in the first year of TID 22 was $320,000.
The CDA is recommending the funds be allocated as such: $90,000 will go toward homeowner repair grants, $90,000 will go toward property enhancement grants, $108,000 will go toward new homeowner assistance and $32,000 will go toward administrative costs.
The term “grant” is used, but the funding mechanism would actually be a forgivable loan.
The first program, the homeowner repair program, is meant to assist homeowners with outstanding building or health code violations or issues that could be considered violations. The minimum award amount in this category is $1,000, and the maximum award amount is $10,000. Applicants may be required to fund 10% of the total project cost unless a hardship waiver is approved with the loan by the CDA.
The second project is the property enhancement program, which was designed to increase a home’s value. Applicable projects include adding square footage to existing homes, constructing secondary structures, such as garages, or remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, or other interior elements. The property enhancement program does not include work done on basements. The minimum award amount in this category is $5,000, and the maximum award is $10,000.
In both of these programs the funds are not paid to the homeowner. Rather, the city reimburses the contractor.
The third program was designed to remove barriers that kept people from buying new homes, such as money for a down payment or closing costs. The minimum award is $1,000, and the maximum award is $10,000. There are a number of funding eligibility requirements in this category. For example, the owner must have 1% of the purchase price of the home available at closing.
Administration funds include such activities as marketing/community outreach and to reimburse the Neighborhood Services Division staff for any time spent administering TID 22.
The Neighborhood Services Division is largely paid by Community Development Block Grants or other federally-funded grants. TID 22 activities do not fall under the activities covered by the grants.
The details
There are a number of qualifiers in each program. For example, residents must be current on their mortgage payments, and on their property taxes, or be participating in a city-approved program for paying back taxes.
A $75 administrative fee may be required to cover such costs as recording fees, etc.
Homeowners who agree to participate in the program also agree to allow the City Assessor to re-assess the interior and exterior of the property following completion as one of the stated goals is to increase property values.
The award in these two categories are technically loans, but the loan will be forgiven over a five year period, at 20% per year, as long as the home continues to be the principal residence of the recipient of the award for the entire five years.
Homeowners who have previously received funding through other city programs, such as Rebuild Racine, are not eligible for TID 22 funding.
The funds will be available exclusively to homeowners and cannot be used by landlords for rental property.
Purpose
As was noted during the CDA discussion, the city is trying to do several things at once by creating TID 22.
Throughout the district, the city is attempting to increase homeownership, increase the value of the homes, while also decreasing the blight that exists in some neighborhoods.
Mayor Cory Mason noted as home values increase, more money will be diverted to the TID and, as a best-case scenario, more money will be available every year until the TID expires in 2041.
However, this first year will be a pilot year for administering the funds.
There is a limit to the funds and decisions will have to be made in the near future about how the money will be awarded.