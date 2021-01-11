Racine TID geared toward improving housing in city generates $320,000 in first year

The award in these two categories are technically loans, but the loan will be forgiven over a five year period, at 20% per year, as long as the home continues to be the principal residence of the recipient of the award for the entire five years.

Homeowners who have previously received funding through other city programs, such as Rebuild Racine, are not eligible for TID 22 funding.

The funds will be available exclusively to homeowners and cannot be used by landlords for rental property.

Purpose

As was noted during the CDA discussion, the city is trying to do several things at once by creating TID 22.

Throughout the district, the city is attempting to increase homeownership, increase the value of the homes, while also decreasing the blight that exists in some neighborhoods.

Mayor Cory Mason noted as home values increase, more money will be diverted to the TID and, as a best-case scenario, more money will be available every year until the TID expires in 2041.

However, this first year will be a pilot year for administering the funds.

There is a limit to the funds and decisions will have to be made in the near future about how the money will be awarded.

