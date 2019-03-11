RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., announced last week the plays and musicals that will make up its 2019-20 season.
“Choosing the plays and musicals we produce each season is more difficult than it seems,” said Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director. “The actors, crew members, and staff that sat on our play-reading committee pored over 121 plays and musicals to decide the eight that make up our 82nd Season.”
The season will include productions of “Lost in Yonkers,” “The Mousetrap,” “On Golden Pond,” “A Fox on the Fairway,” and “Mamma Mia!” There will also be limited-run bonus shows of “Grease,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Akeelah and the Bee.”
“During the selection process, there is a lot of discussion around each show,” Instenes said. “We consider its appeal, opportunities for actors and crew members, artistic value, and the variety within our lineup.”
2019-20 season
RTG will open the season with the popular musical “Grease.” Bad boy Danny Zuko and good girl Sandy Dumbrowski had a secret summer romance, but back at Rydell High School, everything is different. Performances will be held July 19-28.
The next show will be “Lost in Yonkers.” After the death of their mother, two children are left to live with relatives, where they learn lessons about love, responsibility and the importance of family. Performances will be held Sept. 13-29.
From Oct. 18 through Nov. 3, RTG will present “The Mousetrap,” written by Agatha Christie. This whodunit will answer whether the murder is a married couple, curious spinster, architect, retired Army major, jurist or traveler.
Next up will be “The Wizard of Oz.” This limited-run bonus show brings the beloved tale of Dorothy Gale to life Dec. 13-22.
“On Golden Pond” will be brought to the stage Jan. 10-26. Ethel and Norman Thayer have spent every summer over the past 48 years at their lake home on Golden Pond. This year brings new challenges which showcases an unexpected bond.
From Feb. 21 to March 8, 2020, RTG will present “A Fox on the Fairway.” The show centers around two rival country clubs competing head-to-head in the annual Inter-club Golf Tournament.
Next to the RTG stage will be “Akeelah and the Bee” March 27-April 5, 2020. The show features a young girl’s struggles and challenges while preparing for a national spelling bee.
The season will close with the musical “Mamma Mia!” Intertwined with ABBA songs, this musical is a celebration of love, laughter, family, and friendship, performances will take place May 8-24, 2020.
“We’re excited to bring classics like ‘Grease’ and ‘Lost in Yonkers’ to our stage, but also can’t wait for the opportunities that shows like “Akeelah and the Bee’ will bring,” Instenes said. “We’re looking forward to another wonderful season.”
Ticket options
RTG is selling season subscriptions for $55. For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also available. They allow patrons the opportunity to pick and choose which shows they would like to see during times and dates that work best for them.
Individual tickets will go on sale for “Grease” on May 10. Tickets for the rest of the season will be sold beginning July 1.
For more information, go to www.racinetheatre.org, call 262-633-4218, or by visiting the box office, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
