 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine Theatre Guild to have first in-person performance in more than a year; will commemorate 9/11
0 Comments

Racine Theatre Guild to have first in-person performance in more than a year; will commemorate 9/11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lost in Yonkers photo

The Racine Theatre Guild, shown performing "Lost in Yonkers" in 2019, ceased in-person performances because of COVID-19, but officials plan a Sept. 11 production featuring patriotic songs in tribute to the United States.

 Journal Times file photo
Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild is returning to in-person performances with a patriotic musical production scheduled for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the first time in more than 18 months that the theater group has presented in-person entertainment at its facilities at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Scheduled for two separate performances at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on  Sept. 11, the Signature Spotlight Concert, called “Salute to America,” has been organized as a tribute to the United States.

Organizers said the show will bring together classic patriotic songs and other hits to celebrate national pride while also marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Song selections will include "Philadelphia Freedom," "God Bless America," "One Heart, One Voice," and "The Armed Forces Medley."

They were elegant, much more so than the high-tech multi-plex movie theaters we have now.  Take a look back at Racine's former movie palaces

A group of Theatre Guild soloists will be featured, including Kerra Allen, Rylie Armantrout, Lauren Haumersen, Geneva Hebron, Jennifer Larsen, Barbi McGuire, and Megan Seager. Hosted by Michael Kroes, the concert is under the direction of Rob Kroes, and also features Jackie Geiss, a student at Union Grove High School, as the "Spotlight Star."

Limited assigned seating will be socially distanced. Face masks are required for all audience members for this concert.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students and military personnel. Tickets can be purchased at the Theatre Guild. For more information, call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Info

Founded in 1938, the Theatre Guild is a nonprofit community, volunteer-based organization that provides live entertainment and educational opportunities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Previously Undetected Feature of Milky Way Galaxy Discovered by Astronomers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News