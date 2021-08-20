Racine Theatre Guild to have first in-person performance in more than a year; will commemorate 9/11

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild is returning to in-person performances with a patriotic musical production scheduled for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the first time in more than 18 months that the theater group has presented in-person entertainment at its facilities at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Scheduled for two separate performances at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11, the Signature Spotlight Concert, called “Salute to America,” has been organized as a tribute to the United States.

Organizers said the show will bring together classic patriotic songs and other hits to celebrate national pride while also marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Song selections will include "Philadelphia Freedom," "God Bless America," "One Heart, One Voice," and "The Armed Forces Medley."

A group of Theatre Guild soloists will be featured, including Kerra Allen, Rylie Armantrout, Lauren Haumersen, Geneva Hebron, Jennifer Larsen, Barbi McGuire, and Megan Seager. Hosted by Michael Kroes, the concert is under the direction of Rob Kroes, and also features Jackie Geiss, a student at Union Grove High School, as the "Spotlight Star."