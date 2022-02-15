Racine Theatre Guild presents 'Guys on Ice' -- an ice fishing musical

RACINE — If you’re into cheese curds, local beer, ice fishing and musicals, boy does the Racine Theatre Guild have a production for you.

“Guys on Ice” is the ice fishing musical that celebrates Wisconsin, its dialect, and the friendship of two Packers fans fishing in winter.

Yes, there really is a song, “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit.”

No, it is not quite Shakespeare.

“It’s fun, it’s silly, and that’s what people need during the dark days of winter and the dark days of COVID,” Doug Instenes said.

Instenes, the managing and artistic director at Racine Theatre Guild, said they have been wanting to do the show for years, but it is so popular there was a wait to obtain the rights necessary to produce the show.

“Guys on Ice” was written for the state’s sesquicentennial and was first performed at the Northern Sky Theater in Door County.

“There’s a lot of Wisconsin humor and a lot of Wisconsin references,” he said while adding the show’s popularity has started to spread to Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois.

“Guys on Ice” runs Feb.11-27 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Fishing buddies

Dan Venne plays the part of Lloyd, the clueless fisherman whose marriage is on the rocks.

“I think about the Packers, I think about fishing, I think about my buddy, and that’s about it,” he said of his character.

When his wife accuses him of caring more about the Packers than her, he agrees and explains, “I’ve been following the Packers for 30 years, and I’ve only been following you for 15.”

Bob Benson plays the part of Marvin, the ice fishing king, who has his eye on Bonnie the check-out gal at Pick ‘n Save who is supposed to have a Packers tattoo he has not seen — though he remains hopeful (wink, wink).

While "Guys on Ice" is a bit light on plot it does celebrate the strong bond of friendship between the two fisherman, Venne pointed out.

“It’s a day in the life of these two guys, just doing what they love to do, and having the time of their lives doing it — even though they don’t catch a single fish,” Benson said.

Challenges

The show may be funny but the challenges were quite serious.

The first challenge was the script, which was written using the local dialect.

Benson said he laughed out loud when he read it, denying that folks from Wisconsin talk that way.

“And then you catch yourself absolutely saying those things, the local phrases that appear in the script,” he said and acknowledged, “We absolutely do talk that way.”

Is it a look in the mirror?

“It is,” Benson said. “It’s an endearing look, not poking fun, but embracing it.”

The other challenge with the dialect is it had to be sung.

As the two actors learned, speaking with a dialect and singing with a dialect are different things.

“Both have gorgeous voices," Instenes said of the actors, "but it’s difficult to sing in accent."

Additionally, comedy can be especially tricky for actors. The timing has to be just right or the jokes won't land, and the accompanying facial expressions are sometimes half the joke.

While Venne and Benson will perform without face masks, they have been rehearsing in them as a safety precaution due to COVID-19, restricting their ability to explore the full comedic range of acting and reacting.

Additionally, social distancing has been required, even for the actors.

“The COVID protocols have been more difficult, I think, in a comedy than in a drama just because the timing and all of the interactions that have to happen,” Instenes explained.

Protocols

The Racine Theatre Guild has COVID-19 protocols in place. Everyone working on the show — onstage and behind the scenes — must be vaccinated.

Instenes acknowledged that some volunteers have not come back due to the protocols.

Additionally, everyone attending the show must wear a face mask.

While there have been one or two people who have declined to come back due to protocols, the majority have been supportive.

Instenes noted there have been those who have said they could only have participated with protocols in place because of underlying health conditions.

He expressed appreciation to the Health Department for working with the organization for the return of live theater, which was only possible due to the protocols.

“It’s a small tradeoff, and I think the audience understands that,” he said.

For ticket information, visit: https://racinetheatre.org/production/guys-on-ice.

