Racine Theatre Guild preparing for live theater's return with full normalcy maybe 'a couple of years' away

Hanging on

In the meantime, it’s been a long pandemic for the theater.

On March 18, 2020, the Racine Theatre Guild had to postpone performances of “Akeelah and the Bee” when it was two weeks away from opening after months of rehearsal.

“I think the whole general public thought: It would be a month, maybe two, until things were up and running,” she said.

Instead, they refunded the first half of the season, then the second half of the season, and then they made the decision to cancel their big musical: “Mamma Mia!”

One of the challenges is that no one seems to know when venues may open for live performances. In the meantime, there are still bills to be paid.

Live theater is expensive to produce. Sales from limited seating would not cover what many shows cost to stage.

Lucky for the Racine Theatre Guild, they did have a bit of cushion going into the pandemic. Fish said the last season was their most successful in a long time, with audience favorites such as “Grease” and “Wizard of Oz.”