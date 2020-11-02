Racine Theatre Guild postpones season until May

RACINE — While the Racine Theatre Guild had originally announced plans to postpone their 2020/2021 season until January, the Board of Directors has voted to cancel the rescheduled mainstage performances through May of next year.
Canceled performances include “Clue: On Stage,” scheduled to run Jan. 15-31; “Always a Bridesmaid,” Feb. 26-March 14, and “Akeelah and the Bee,” April 9-25.
However, “Mamma Mia!” will remain on the calendar as a bonus show for its May 14-June 6.
“We had hoped to be able to welcome you all back to perform and experience live theater in early 2021,” said Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director. “We have strategized many ways to potentially reopen not only through producing shows in a financially stable way, but, most importantly, by ensuring everyone's health and safety. After planning and replanning as we have watched COVID-19 cases rise, we have had to face the reality that mounting these full-scale productions will not be possible.”
The theater’s programming and events have been on hold since the middle of March, but keeping the volunteers, staff and patrons safe is the theater’s top priority. Reopening will need to take place in stages with smaller casts and crews, shorter production timelines and limited audiences with social distanced seating before RTG can present a full season of shows. Smaller scale programming may be announced throughout the spring to begin welcoming patrons and volunteers to live theater once again.
The continued closure does put a strain on the finances of RTG, including eliminating some staff positions. The theater has received a PPP Loan and CARES Act support, with additional grant applications submitted through the State of Wisconsin’s “We’re All In” funding programs. However, the generosity of the community has made the biggest impact on RTG.
“The reality is that we will not have a mainstage production on our stage for over a year,” Instenes added. “With nearly 70% of our operating income coming from ticket sales, it is a tough financial blow. But the people are the most important aspect of our theater and we are incredibly grateful to those who continue to share their love, support, and donations.”
Current season ticket and flex pass holders will be contacted regarding their ticket packages. Ticketing, donation and other information can be found on RTG’s website at racinetheatre.org or by contacting the box office at 262-633-4218.
“It’s a very heavy decision to make,” Instenes said. “We continually hear from everyone about how much they miss the theater and how they can’t wait to come back. We are one of the oldest continuous community theaters in the state of Wisconsin with 82 consecutive seasons of performing live theater. I’m hopeful that we can safely continue that proud tradition soon.”
