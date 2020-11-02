Racine Theatre Guild postpones season until May

RACINE — While the Racine Theatre Guild had originally announced plans to postpone their 2020/2021 season until January, the Board of Directors has voted to cancel the rescheduled mainstage performances through May of next year.

Canceled performances include “Clue: On Stage,” scheduled to run Jan. 15-31; “Always a Bridesmaid,” Feb. 26-March 14, and “Akeelah and the Bee,” April 9-25.

However, “Mamma Mia!” will remain on the calendar as a bonus show for its May 14-June 6.

“We had hoped to be able to welcome you all back to perform and experience live theater in early 2021,” said Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director. “We have strategized many ways to potentially reopen not only through producing shows in a financially stable way, but, most importantly, by ensuring everyone's health and safety. After planning and replanning as we have watched COVID-19 cases rise, we have had to face the reality that mounting these full-scale productions will not be possible.”

