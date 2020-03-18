Racine Theatre Guild postpones performances, events

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild announced Wednesday the decision to postpone all 2019-2020 events and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a nonprofit, community theater, we appreciate how much you are all a part of our family,” stated Douglas Instenes, managing and artistic director. "... The absence of that camaraderie will be felt by us all, and we thank you for your continued support while we wait to open our theater to you once again.”
Postponements include:
- Theater classes: All theater classes are canceled for the rest of the semester.
- "Jean’s Jazz: Donna Woodall Trio & Ivy Ford Band": scheduled for Saturday, will be postponed until a later date.
- "Akeelah and the Bee": scheduled for March 27–April 5 will be postponed until later.
- "Jean’s Jazz: Eric Jacobsen Quintet": scheduled for April 11 will be postponed until a later date.
- "Signature Spotlight: The Golden Age of Broadway": scheduled for April 18 will be postponed until a later date.
- "Mamma Mia!": scheduled for May 8-24 will be postponed until later.
- The Racine Theatre Guild box office: Closed to the public until further notice. Email, mail and phone calls will be answered throughout the week.
The Theatre Guild is planning to reschedule all postponed performances and is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation for more developments. Plans may be adjusted over time.
Current ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. When new performance dates are set, RTG plans to be be in contact to begin the process of exchanging tickets into corresponding dates and seats.
Anyone wanting a refund or to donate tickets back for any of the postponed shows is asked to call the box office at (262) 633-4218. Families enrolled in classes can also contact the box office for refunds or donations.
“We extend our gratitude to the volunteers who have given their time and talents to these productions through set construction, costume building and rehearsals," Instenes said. "We are incredibly proud of your work and cannot wait to welcome you back for your moment to shine."