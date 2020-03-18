Racine Theatre Guild postpones all scheduled 2020 performances, events

The Theatre Guild is planning to reschedule all postponed performances and is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation for more developments. Plans may be adjusted over time.

Current ticket holders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. When new performance dates are set, RTG plans to be be in contact to begin the process of exchanging tickets for corresponding dates and seats.

Anyone wanting a refund or to donate tickets back for any of the postponed shows is asked to call the box office at 262-633-4218. Families enrolled in classes can also contact the box office for refunds or donations.

“We extend our gratitude to the volunteers who have given their time and talents to these productions through set construction, costume building and rehearsals," Instenes said. "We are incredibly proud of your work and cannot wait to welcome you back for your moment to shine."

