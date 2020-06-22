Racine Theatre Guild postpones all performances until 2021

Jean’s Jazz: Donna Woodall Trio & Ivy Ford Band

Jean’s Jazz: Eric Jacobsen Quintet

Signature Spotlight: The Golden Age of Broadway

Current ticket holders and season subscribers will be reseated on corresponding dates and sent information directly regarding their new tickets and season packages. Virtual programing to engage with volunteers and audience members and facility improvements for the health and safety of patrons will also occur during the shutdown. Ticketing and other information can be found on RTG’s website at racinetheatre.org or by contacting the box office at 262-633-4218.

While this decision will also impact the finances of RTG, Instenes acknowledges how the community’s continued commitment to the theater will help sustain it throughout the closure.

“Although approximately 65% of our funding comes from ticket sales, our 82-year history has created a base of loyal and generous supporters,” he explained. “We are incredibly grateful to those who continue to invest in our future.”