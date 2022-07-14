Racine Theatre Guild looks to bring originality to "Into the Woods" fairytale musical

RACINE — There will be giants in the sky, a single glass slipper in pitch, magic beans and at least one curse reversed as locals are invited to the fairytale world of Stephen Sondheim’s classic “Into the Woods.”

The show opens Friday and will run through July 31 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Rob Kroes, who is directing the show, said the musical fairytale will be a different sort of experience for the audience.

“I was excited to put a fairytale on stage because this is not a genre we normally see, which is high fantasy,” he said.

Kroes is the theatrical and chorale director at Union Grove High School. He has been volunteering with Racine Theatre Guild for about ten years, but this is the first time he has directed on the mainstage.

Fairytales

Capturing the essence of a storybook come to life has its challenges.

Kroes said he has seen the production and was well aware of the challenges, particularly for the Theatre Guild, which does not have an orchestra, making the timing of the connection between music and dialogue tricky.

Still, when given the opportunity to direct, he decided the time was right.

On board for the creation was Ian Anderson, the production stage manager, who helped put the crew together, was in charge of some project management and costume design, etc.

Anderson said they did something a bit different for “Into the Woods” with design-specific production meetings to discuss hair, make-up, scenery, props, and costumes to create a cohesive look for the production.

“We wanted to make it feel like it’s all part of the same world,” Kroes said.

Cast

The production was fortunate in the quality of actors who auditioned for the show. Many of those in the cast studied either musical theater or theater. There was also one professional actor and one professor who teaches voice at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Some might think they know what to expect from “Into the Woods,” which opened on Broadway in 1987, but Kroes said many in the cast have brought something new to their characters.

He points to the way in which Shawn Holmes, as the baker, and Megan Seager, as the baker’s wife, developed not only their individual characters but also the way they would interact as a couple.

Kroes said the two have “a genuine relationship and they like each other.”

“Yes, they’re combative, but they surprised me one day in rehearsal when they were soft in a moment that I anticipated would be loud and really obnoxious,” he said.

“I thought that is new and fresh,” Kroes explained. “I’ve never seen it this way, keep it, and keep developing that.”

The two princes, too, have developed their characters to reflect “a big brother/little brother relationship that I’ve never seen before” in the other productions of the show.

The actors also asked a lot of questions during character development. Does the wolf have to be predatory? Can he also be comedic?

Kroes said the character development, in particular, will be a fresh take on the show.

Maeden Hillery, a former student of Kroes’ who now studies musical theater, plays the challenging role of Rapunzel.

At 19 years old, Hillery did not have to look far for inspiration for her character as she is also on the path between girlhood and adulthood.

“I definitely feel what she feels,” Hillery said. “I definitely took a deep look inside myself to pull out the emotions that she shows.”

Box office Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also shows at 2 p.m. July 23 and 30, and at 7 p.m. July 24 and 28. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org or stop by the box office noon-6 p.m. weekdays or within the 90 minutes prior to each performance.

PG-13

The show has many fairytale characters familiar to the audience, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and a wolf. There are also characters who may be new to the audience, such as the baker, his wife, and a mysterious man.

These are characters usually associated with children’s stories, but Kroes said the show is not recommended for those under the age of 13 years old. The play is long, nearly three hours. There are adult themes, and moments that may be scary for young children.