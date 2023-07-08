RACINE — “Here they come, a little faster than that,” director and choreographer Mary Leigh Sturino said to the beat of “Christmas Bells” from “RENT,” as the first cast members started to come on stage for the number.

This summer, Racine Theatre Guild is kicking off Season 86 with a production of “RENT,” a Tony Award-winning musical with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson. RTG’s production will run from July 14-23, and tickets are available for purchase online.

“This story is timeless,” Sturino said. “It is about struggle and passion and pain, and every person is going through something at any given moment that you have no idea what it is.”

Founded in 1938, RTG has been providing theater to the local community for 85 years. In the past few years, the community theater group has put on shows such as “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Mamma Mia!” and “9 to 5 The Musical” — all of which Sturino choreographed.

Entering her second run as director/choreographer at RTG, Sturino describes her directing style as “hands-on” and “wild.”

“My directing style is scatterbrained, if you will,” Sturino laughed. “But I have a vision, and I see it, and I know if it sucks, and I’ll fix it.”

When Sturino heard that RTG would be putting on its own production of “RENT,” she asked to direct and choreograph it. For Sturino, “RENT” brings attention to the hardships that people with HIV/AIDS experienced during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“It’s really important to just keep reminding everybody that human beings struggle, and they make mistakes, and they deserve redemption,” Sturino said.

Set in the late 1980s in Manhattan, “RENT” follows a group of young artists who struggle with HIV/AIDS, social tension, political unrest, drug abuse and a penniless life, challenging the future of their dreams and testing their friendships and chosen family.

Delaina Kuzelka, who plays Maureen, said she believes “everyone can see themselves in this show,” adding that “RENT” is still relevant to audiences today.

“I think that it’s a great place for the people who do know it to come love it again, and for people who aren’t familiar with it, to come experience it for the first time,” Kuzelka said.

Connor Benson, who plays Roger, also believes people will relate to the show.

“There’s a lot of angst and depression and not knowing exactly where you’re at in the world,” Benson said. “There’s a piece of the show that everybody can gravitate towards.”

For this show, RTG is partnering with the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin. As such, the group will have a table set up with information regarding upcoming events as well as services the center provides.

American Sign Language interpreters from UW-Milwaukee’s School of Education ASL program will be present at the July 21 show.

Joycelyn Fish, director of marketing and development at RTG, said the goal of having ASL interpreters is to ensure that all people — including those in the deaf and hard of hearing community — are able to see and experience a show at RTG.

“We are a community theater, and we want to make sure the community has a space here,” Fish said.

Sturino echoed Fish’s sentiments.

“Accessibility is important across the board,” she said. “And if somebody can come enjoy the musical and see it and then understand what people are actually saying and singing about, that’s even better.”

For Fish, RTG provides a space for people to learn about and experience Racine and the community.

“That all comes together, not only on our stage, but in our audience too, because we really work to make sure that it’s affordable, that we have a little something for everyone,” Fish said.