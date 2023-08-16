RACINE — Racine Theatre Guild is gearing up for shows and auditions to close out the summer.

RTG will hold auditions for the play “Seasonal Allergies” on Aug. 21 and 22. Nearly a month later, RTG will officially kick off its 86th season with “The Cemetery Club,” starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 1.

“Seasonal Allergies” is a comedic-yet-heartfelt story that discusses familial relationships, friendships, personal turmoil and holiday stresses.

“This show is going to be a wild ride, and it’s going to be a hopefully fun and comedic ride and story for people to watch,” said Adrianna Jones, the show’s director.

Jones said she believes this story will appeal to a variety of viewers because of the common experience of visiting family members during the holidays as well as the “chaos that can ensue out of those reunions.”

“‘Seasonal Allergies’ is definitely going to bring a story that will resonate with folks in terms of what the holidays can bring,” Jones said.

Joycelyn Fish, director of marketing and development at RTG, said she believes the show is an opportunity for people with varying levels of acting experience to give theater performance a shot.

“It’s a great chance for a lot of people who may have never been involved in theater before or have thought about auditioning or something like that to try out in a show that’s got a lot of different roles,” Fish said.

Jones said she wants to depict a “modern family” that “can be very diverse.”

“People from all walks of life should come out and audition for this show, because I want to put together a cast of people who reflect what America and the world looks like today,” Jones said.

Auditions will be held on Aug. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Those interested in auditioning will be required to do a cold reading of the script. Scripts can be checked out from the box office beforehand with a $10.00 deposit, which will be returned once the script is brought back.

Starting in September, RTG will perform its rendition of “The Cemetery Club,” a comedic play detailing the lives of three widowed “golden girls” and exploring grief and female friendship.

Director Douglas Instenes, who also serves as RTG’s managing and artistic director, said the show “speaks to all ages.”

“I think everybody has experienced some type of loss at some point,” he said.

Indeed, Fish said that when choosing plays for the 86th season, the playwriting committee for RTG was especially drawn to it because of the “multi-generational connection.”

“The Cemetery Club” was the first show Instenes directed with RTG in 1993. As he returns to the story, it’s now his 100th show as a director at RTG.

For Instenes, coming back to the show after 30 years has been “weird” because when he first directed it at 32 years old, he did not have “any of those experiences yet.”

“You always remember your first show, the first time you did something,” he said. “I had such a wonderful cast and a wonderful experience, and now, I still have a wonderful cast, and I’m having a wonderful experience. It’s just different.”

Though Instenes has directed the show in the past, he said this production is not a recreation.

“It’s just fun to revisit it and remember why I liked this play so much,” he said.

Fish noted that both shows are humorous while also having “a really nice piece of heart.”

“I think we all just need a little escapism every so often from the real world,” Fish said. “And what better place to have that than in the theater?”