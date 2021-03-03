Racine Theatre Guild cancels rescheduled 'Mamma Mia'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To maintain socially distanced seating, our 400-seat theater would only be able to have approximately 39% capacity,” Instenes said. “In addition, masked performers would take away the ability to perform, muffling sound and hiding facial expressions that are key to acting and singing. Plus, the logistics of keeping a cast and crew safe and healthy throughout multiple rehearsals and performances would be a challenging task.”

The Guild still hopes to produce smaller-scale programming this summer to begin welcoming patrons and volunteers back. RTG has received generous donations from the community, along with a PPP Loan, CARES Act support, and two State of Wisconsin “We’re All In” grants. However, those funds apply to revenue lost in 2020 with many unknowns regarding potential funding for this year.

“As a nonprofit community theater, we rely on the steady stream of income from performances to cover 70% of our operating costs,” Instenes said. “We hope to be able to open our 84th season of plays and musicals later this year and will be continue to monitor the pandemic as we lay the framework for those shows.”