Racine teen to attend West Point; continue family's military legacy

RACINE — Jordan Tucker has a family history of being in the military. His father and grandfather both served in the Army. His uncles and aunt served as well – two in the Marines, one in the Air Force and one in the Army.

Tucker, a senior at St. Catherine’s High School, will be continuing his family legacy by eventually joining the Army. But first, he will be attending United States Military Academy-West Point, where he was accepted officially.

The Racine resident is graduating with honors from St. Catherine’s in June, in the top 5% of his class.

He is used to traveling and he always planned on being far away from his Racine home for college. He considered other universities in California, Texas and on the East Coast.

But he really wanted to serve in the Army and he is excited to be in New York. After graduation from West Point, he will have a five-year service commitment to fulfill, which he said will be a selfless act.

He is also looking forward to the academic and physical challenges of West Point.