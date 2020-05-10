Racine teen to attend West Point; continue family's military legacy

RACINE — Jordan Tucker has a family history of being in the military. His father and grandfather both served in the Army. His uncles and aunt served as well – two in the Marines, one in the Air Force and one in the Army.
Tucker, a senior at St. Catherine’s High School, will be continuing his family legacy by eventually joining the Army. But first, he will be attending United States Military Academy-West Point, where he was accepted officially.
The Racine resident is graduating with honors from St. Catherine’s in June, in the top 5% of his class.
He is used to traveling and he always planned on being far away from his Racine home for college. He considered other universities in California, Texas and on the East Coast.
But he really wanted to serve in the Army and he is excited to be in New York. After graduation from West Point, he will have a five-year service commitment to fulfill, which he said will be a selfless act.
He is also looking forward to the academic and physical challenges of West Point.
“I feel like (West Point) gives you the most challenges out of any university,” he said. “Once I saw I had the appointment from West Point, I was definitely going there. I just know that it’s important to serve something bigger than yourself.”
“Jordan is a very humble young man and outstanding citizen of the community of Racine County,” his uncle Johnny Johnson said in a statement. Johnson is a retired member of the Air Force. “He will excel in all future endeavors, continuing to challenge himself.”
His mother, Judith Johnson, has raised him as a single mom the past few years after his father’s death in 2017.
“Jordan is a quiet leader and always wanted to do great things in life,” she said in a statement.
Academic plans
The academy’s academic program grants a Bachelor of Science degree and Tucker is planning on studying Geospatial Sciences. He is interested in studying how GPSs work and he wants to travel space.
“Geospace just seemed like something that would just be interesting to me,” he said.
He is also thinking of adding Foreign Area Studies as a second major, which comes from his interest in studying Mandarin in his junior high and high school days.
“It’s important to understand different languages and different cultures,” he said. “I can just extend my previous learning and go further with it.”
The application process
It takes outstanding character and good academic standing to be considered for entry to the Academy. Academically, candidates must have an above average high school or college record and score well on the ACT or the SAT. But it also takes a nomination, usually from a member of Congress, which is a separate application process including interviews.
Tucker received a nomination from Senator Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and he got to meet Steil during the interview process.
Tucker said the interview process was nerve-wracking, especially for the interviews with Steil’s team, because there were eight people in the room and he was the center of attention.
Participation in competitive team sports is encouraged for candidacy, but Tucker has not been a part of any within the last few years. In order to become physically competent, he has been playing basketball with friends, running and going to the gym regularly.
Participation in activities and experience with public speaking and leadership are important as well.
Tucker participated in Badger Boys State last summer, a leadership program held at Ripon College that teaches high school students between their junior and senior year how the government system works.
He’s also been a part of clubs at his high school such as the Guardian Angels mentorship program, Angel Leadership Academy, Diversity Club and National Honor Society. He also was a part of bringing back the school’s talent show after it had been retired for years. He hopes to continue his tradition of being involved in school throughout his college years.
After the application process was complete, Tucker was given a letter of assurance at a West Point banquet last November. A few months later, he got a black folder in the mail with a certificate saying he was awarded an appointment.
“I was really excited,” he said. “It feels great, but also I worked super hard to get to this point, so I have to keep working hard to stay there.”
