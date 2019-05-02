RAYMOND — Nineteen-year-old Dylan Pavia, of Racine, was killed Thursday after a crash on Highway U (76th Street), just south of its intersection with Seven Mile Road, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
A Raymond Fire and Rescue member reportedly witnessed the crash and was the first person to call it in. He reportedly told the dispatcher that someone, later identified as Pavia, “was ejected from one of the vehicles and appeared deceased and lying in a field,” according to a press release.
The initial Sheriff’s Office investigation has found that the vehicle Pavia was driving, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, lost control and veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Chrysler Town and Country minivan head-on. The Monte Carlo then appeared to flip several times before coming to rest in a field off the side of the road.
The operator of the van, an 84-year-old Franksville woman, was not injured.
It was raining throughout Racine County in the hours leading up to the crash.
In its release, the Sheriff’s Office extended sympathies to the family and friends of Pavia.
His mom, Kari Pavia, said her son, who had gone to Case High School, had just obtained his license about two weeks ago.
He was working in a sales job in Franklin, where he was likely heading on Thursday when the crash happened, she said.
“He was full of life,” said Kari, who works at Main Hub, 1300 N Main St., and Pudgy’s Pub, 7800 Washington Ave. “He believed if you believed in yourself, you could accomplish anything.”
He was living with his girlfriend, Summer Davis, whom he met about a year ago at Summerfest.
“It was love at first sight,” Davis said. “I loved him as soon as I saw him.”
Davis, who is from Florida, had been traveling the country following a band when they met.
“I ended up staying. We have been together ever since,” Davis said. They were planning on spending the rest of their lives together, she said.
“He was so loving. He was so loyal,” Davis said. “He was the most loving person … There is no one else like him.”