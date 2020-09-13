Racine Tech prize competition continuing with COVID modifications

Individuals from adults to students will be intrigued to understand and learn what these technical areas have to offer. Mentoring will be available if individuals desire to take these topics to the next level to enable skills and jobs for the correct individuals.

These include the following; the Innovation process, coding 101, 3-D printing, Robotics, and the skills for tomorrow. A virtual library of all topics will be also available online for future review. The formal list, dates, instructors and registration are found at the Tech-Prize.org website.

The Tech-Prize 2021 is set to go forward in the original format defined for Downtown Racine. The competition will occur from July 29 through Aug. 9 of 2021.

This is the full competition that includes the Biz-Shops and Tech-Shops to provide the education, the Idea Competition to bring the ideas to Racine, the Pitch Competition to enable start-ups with mature ideas and the eSports Competition for High School and College students. All of these will be wrapped with daily, family friendly, community events that are focused on technologies and fun.

The details for all of the Tech-Prize events and contact information can be found at the Tech-Prize.org website. Please go there to sign-up for the 2020 and 2021 competitions, to reach a current sponsor and to get involved in the Tech-Prize creation team.

