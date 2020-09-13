Racine Tech prize competition continuing with COVID modifications

In January, when COVID-19 was a distant thought, a new Tech-Prize competition focusing on technology and innovation was scheduled to come to Racine over the summer.
Since then, the coronavirus has changed a lot. But the Tech-Prize competition is still alive, with concrete plans going into this fall.
While there is disappointment that things couldn’t proceed as planned in August of 2020 for the inaugural event due to the COVID restrictions, the Tech-Prize team has adjusted and has a great approach going forward.
The Tech-Prize competition will have a virtual kick-off for the balance of 2020 on Saturday, Sept 19, at 11 a.m. at Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine. The event can host approximately 50 people on-site due to COVID restrictions, and the balance of attendees will be virtual.
For 2020, the Tech-Prize competition is implementing a primarily “virtual” approach. The following are the events and prizes offered:
Idea Competition – Any idea submitted to the Tech-Prize.org website by Sept. 19, 2020 will be evaluated for content and a mentor will be assigned. The mentor will work with the applicant to improve the raw idea to compete in the competition in 2021. If the idea is already mature, the mentor will work to assist in moving the idea forward. This could include introductions to Angel investing, start-up investing, etc.
App Development Competition – The App development will be hosted by Gateway College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside jointly.
The goal is to develop a computer-based App that will run on a phone or computer that will assist our community in meeting one of the 4 primary SMART City objectives. Registration is open for teams of up to six people at the Tech-Prize.org website, which also includes the SMART City Objectives.
Prizes are available in the form of scholarships to both Gateway and UW-Parkside. Prizes include a partial four year and one year scholarships for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place award winners.
The competition will open for Registration on September 20. The submission and judging will take place on Saturday, December 12 (in person if available, or virtual if required). All additional details can be found on the Tech-Prize.org website.
Biz-Shops and Tech-Shops – The Tech-Prize team will offer shops each Saturday between September 20 of 2020 and April 30 of 2021. The Biz-Shops are designed to provide the information that individuals will need to launch a business. These include; idea creation, biz plan/pitch deck development, legal and accounting workshops, and funding options. The Tech-Shops are designed to introduce technical concepts to our community at an introductory level.
Individuals from adults to students will be intrigued to understand and learn what these technical areas have to offer. Mentoring will be available if individuals desire to take these topics to the next level to enable skills and jobs for the correct individuals.
These include the following; the Innovation process, coding 101, 3-D printing, Robotics, and the skills for tomorrow. A virtual library of all topics will be also available online for future review. The formal list, dates, instructors and registration are found at the Tech-Prize.org website.
The Tech-Prize 2021 is set to go forward in the original format defined for Downtown Racine. The competition will occur from July 29 through Aug. 9 of 2021.
This is the full competition that includes the Biz-Shops and Tech-Shops to provide the education, the Idea Competition to bring the ideas to Racine, the Pitch Competition to enable start-ups with mature ideas and the eSports Competition for High School and College students. All of these will be wrapped with daily, family friendly, community events that are focused on technologies and fun.
The details for all of the Tech-Prize events and contact information can be found at the Tech-Prize.org website. Please go there to sign-up for the 2020 and 2021 competitions, to reach a current sponsor and to get involved in the Tech-Prize creation team.
